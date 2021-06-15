It was supposed to be another sign of US President Joe Biden bringing together the nation’s allies left adrift under four years under former US president Donald Trump: The leaders of Japan and South Korea sitting down for a meeting at the G7 summit.
Yet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in failed to hold the first substantive direct talks between the leaders of the oft-sparring neighbors since December 2019, only exchanging greetings before the start of one of the formal meetings.
Suga later said there could not be progress unless Seoul changed its ways on wartime labor issues.
“We are not in that environment because we cannot keep promises made between countries,” Suga was quoted as saying by the Nikkei Shimbun.
“The problems of former workers and the comfort women have not been resolved,” he said.
The ongoing rift shows the difficulties Biden faces in mending frayed ties between the two allies who host the bulk of US troops in Asia and are key to securing supply chains for items in Washington’s wider strategic fight against China.
Biden has also sought their help as he undertakes a new strategy to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which he has called a serious threat to the US and the world.
He has met both leaders separately at the White House in the past few months, his first two in-person summits with foreign leaders. There was some talk that all three would sit down for a trilateral meeting, but that also failed to materialize.
Japan has been angered by a series of South Korean court decisions since late 2018 demanding some of its biggest firms pay compensation to Koreans conscripted during the 1910-1945 colonial period to work at Japanese factories and mines, often in brutal conditions.
Tokyo said all such claims were “settled completely and finally” at the time of a 1965 treaty that set up basic ties, while the Moon government has argued that victims still have the right to filed individual claims.
Last week, a South Korean court dismissed a lawsuit brought on behalf of 85 former Korean laborers and their families against 16 Japanese companies, saying they did not have legal rights to seek damages.
The two sides could not even agree on why the meeting did not take place.
The Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency yesterday quoted an unnamed South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs official as saying Japan broke a tentative agreement for the two leaders to have a longer meeting. When the South Korean side tried to follow up, they received no response from Japanese officials, the report said.
That official told Yonhap that Japan did not want to talk because of Seoul’s plans to hold military drills this week on and around islets that Koreans call Dokdo, which are claimed by both countries, but occupied by South Korea. Previous drills around the islands that Japan calls Takeshima have been met with protests from Tokyo and caused strains in ties.
Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese government’s top spokesman, denied there was any tentative agreement for a meeting, adding at a news briefing yesterday that such a report was “extremely regrettable.”
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua