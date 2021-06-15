Japan-South Korea spat at G7 shows Biden’s challenge in combating China

Bloomberg





It was supposed to be another sign of US President Joe Biden bringing together the nation’s allies left adrift under four years under former US president Donald Trump: The leaders of Japan and South Korea sitting down for a meeting at the G7 summit.

Yet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in failed to hold the first substantive direct talks between the leaders of the oft-sparring neighbors since December 2019, only exchanging greetings before the start of one of the formal meetings.

Suga later said there could not be progress unless Seoul changed its ways on wartime labor issues.

“We are not in that environment because we cannot keep promises made between countries,” Suga was quoted as saying by the Nikkei Shimbun.

“The problems of former workers and the comfort women have not been resolved,” he said.

The ongoing rift shows the difficulties Biden faces in mending frayed ties between the two allies who host the bulk of US troops in Asia and are key to securing supply chains for items in Washington’s wider strategic fight against China.

Biden has also sought their help as he undertakes a new strategy to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which he has called a serious threat to the US and the world.

He has met both leaders separately at the White House in the past few months, his first two in-person summits with foreign leaders. There was some talk that all three would sit down for a trilateral meeting, but that also failed to materialize.

Japan has been angered by a series of South Korean court decisions since late 2018 demanding some of its biggest firms pay compensation to Koreans conscripted during the 1910-1945 colonial period to work at Japanese factories and mines, often in brutal conditions.

Tokyo said all such claims were “settled completely and finally” at the time of a 1965 treaty that set up basic ties, while the Moon government has argued that victims still have the right to filed individual claims.

Last week, a South Korean court dismissed a lawsuit brought on behalf of 85 former Korean laborers and their families against 16 Japanese companies, saying they did not have legal rights to seek damages.

The two sides could not even agree on why the meeting did not take place.

The Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency yesterday quoted an unnamed South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs official as saying Japan broke a tentative agreement for the two leaders to have a longer meeting. When the South Korean side tried to follow up, they received no response from Japanese officials, the report said.

That official told Yonhap that Japan did not want to talk because of Seoul’s plans to hold military drills this week on and around islets that Koreans call Dokdo, which are claimed by both countries, but occupied by South Korea. Previous drills around the islands that Japan calls Takeshima have been met with protests from Tokyo and caused strains in ties.

Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese government’s top spokesman, denied there was any tentative agreement for a meeting, adding at a news briefing yesterday that such a report was “extremely regrettable.”