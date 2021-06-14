The world’s premier video game trade show, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), launched online on Saturday, celebrating play that “kept us sane” during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating fantasy worlds with Ubisoft’s new offering Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and promising a real-world gathering next year.
E3, which each year turned the Los Angeles Convention Center into a players’ paradise, was canceled last year because of COVID-19, and went virtual this year with a streamed event.
“During the pandemic that prevented us from being with so many family, friends and colleagues, video games connected us, entertained us and brought us together. Games kept us sane,” Entertainment Software Association chief executive officer Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
Photo: AFP / Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and 20th Century Studios
The association has hosted E3 annually since 1995, most of those years in Los Angeles.
“It’s an opportunity to convene and celebrate as a community,” Pierre-Louis said in an opening presentation.
Video game play has surged during the pandemic, as people turned more than ever to the Internet for entertainment.
Overall consumer spending on gaming in the US totaled just shy of US$15 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 30 percent from the same period last year, industry tracker NPD Group said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined the prerecorded presentation to reveal that E3 would return to the city next year, and that he is eager to see it back in action.
“We look forward to seeing you in person, here in the City of Angels in 2022,” Garcetti said.
This year’s virtual event is spread over four days, and features presentations by major game studios along with console titans Microsoft and Nintendo.
French video game powerhouse Ubisoft opened the show with a look at fresh additions to its diverse lineup, including a new game based on the blockbuster film Avatar.
A trailer for the game, set for release next year, showed an open world in which players take on the role of the tall, blue Na’vi characters from the film that won an array of Academy Awards in 2010.
Keenly awaited Ubisoft games spotlighted included additions to the popular Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises as well as Rainbow Six.
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua