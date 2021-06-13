G7 leaders were yesterday set to agree on a joint declaration aimed at preventing another pandemic, as they resume wide-ranging talks at their first in-person summit in almost two years.
The group of leading economies -— Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — would also try to showcase Western democratic cohesion against a resurgent China and recalcitrant Russia.
They were to be joined by the leaders of Australia, South Africa and South Korea, along with India taking part remotely, as the agenda broadens to foreign policy issues and climate change.
Photo: AFP
The G7 is meeting face to face for the first time since 2019, at a beachside venue in southwest England, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s summit.
The leaders on Friday opened the three-day summit with expectations of a pledge to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poor countries this year and next year — much too slow to end the COVID-19 crisis in the short term, campaigners said.
On yesterday’s foreign policy agenda was a coup in Myanmar and a crackdown on democracy supporters in Belarus, alongside tensions with Russia and China.
Most of the leaders are to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels for a NATO meeting, before US President Joe Biden heads to his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, vowing to deliver a blunt message about Moscow’s behavior.
“I’ll tell you [about it] after I’ve delivered it,” Biden told reporters on Friday.
The G7 is expected to finalize the “Carbis Bay Declaration,” comprising a series of commitments to prevent a repeat of the devastation wreaked by COVID-19.
“For the first time today, the world’s leading democracies have come together to make sure that never again will we be caught unawares,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in remarks released ahead of the summit’s second day.
“That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around.”
The declaration would be published today alongside the G7’s final communique, following a beachside barbecue yesterday night.
The collective steps include slashing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days, while reinforcing global surveillance networks.
The leaders are expected to vow to boost genomic sequencing capacity, and support reforms to strengthen the WHO, said the British government, which like the US wants China to allow new access to WHO experts to determine how COVID-19 first emerged.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the UN agency would examine a British proposal to create a “Global Pandemic Radar” to send early warnings of future outbreaks.
“The world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks,” he said.
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside