The US Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had recovered more than half of the US4.4 million paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside, which had forced the shutdown of a major fuel network.
“Today, we turned the tables on Darkside by going after the entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital extortion attacks, including criminal proceeds in the form of digital currency,” US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.
The seizure came one month after the group gave the US government a security scare by breaking into the computer systems of Colonial and forcing the shutdown of its 8,850km pipeline mainly serving the eastern US.
Photo: Bloomberg
The cyberattack caused short-term fuel shortages and drew attention to the broader threat that the burgeoning ransomware “industry” posed to essential infrastructure and services.
The justice department said the FBI was able to track the 75 bitcoin Colonial paid in ransom — US4.4 million at the time — as it moved through multiple anonymous transfers.
Eventually it was able to seize from a cryptocurrency wallet 63.7 bitcoin, which due to the digital currency’s fall over the past month, was only worth US$2.3 million on Monday.
Colonial CEO Joseph Blount thanked the FBI for its “swift work and professionalism,” saying the company had “quietly and quickly” contacted its agents when it detected the attack on May 7.
“Holding cybercriminals accountable and disrupting the ecosystem that allows them to operate is the best way to deter and defend against future attacks,” he said in a statement.
It was the first seizure of a paid ransom by the department’s new Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, tasked to go after the so-called “ransomware as a service” industry that has extracted hundreds of millions of dollars from targets like schools, local governments and businesses over the past few years.
“Ransom payments are the fuel that propels the digital extortion engine, and today’s announcement demonstrates that the United States will use all available tools to make these attacks more costly and less profitable for criminal enterprises,” Monaco said.
She gave no details on how the money was recovered from Darkside, but analysts said it could have involved FBI investigators and possibly the US military’s offensive cyberwarfare operations.
One week after Colonial was forced to shut its operations on May 7, an online comment believed to be by Darkside operator “Darksupp” admitted that it had lost control of part of its operating infrastructure, including payment and other servers, and that ransom payments had been removed from its servers. Its dark Web site also went down.
Cybersecurity experts say many of the independent ransomware extortionists appear to be located in Russia or former Soviet satellites in eastern Europe. The attacks have grown so frequent that the issue has been elevated in seriousness in the justice department to the level of terror attacks.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time