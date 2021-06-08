US vice president arrives in Guatemala

‘MESSAGE OF HOPE’: In her first international trip as vice president, Harris aims to tackle the major causes of migration in the region, such as violence and corruption

AFP, GUATEMALA CITY





US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday arrived in Guatemala, bringing a message of “hope” to a region hammered by COVID-19 and which is the source of most of the undocumented migrants seeking entry to the US.

Harris, who is also to visit Mexico, is making her first journey abroad as US President Joe Biden’s deputy, with an eye toward tackling the root causes of migration from the region — one of the thorniest issues facing the White House.

She landed at an air force base outside Guatemala City on Sunday evening, where she was greeted by Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo and US Ambassador to Guatemala William Popp.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Guatamalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo, second left, walk together upon Harris’ arrival at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“I am here in Guatemala City for my first international trip as vice president,” Harris wrote on Twitter following her arrival in the city, where she is to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, as well as community and business leaders.

Giammattei extended a “most cordial welcome” to Harris.

“I am certain that it will be a successful visit and that we will continue to strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples,” he wrote on Twitter.

US National Security Adviser to the Vice President Nancy McEldowney said the trip was part of efforts to “restore American leadership around the world.”

The US would seek to develop an agenda that “takes into account the need to grow the Guatemalan economy, to deal with the climate crisis and food insecurity that has resulted, to work to combat poverty, violence and corruption,” she added.

Harris has said she hopes to have “honest” discussions with the two leaders about corruption, crime and violence.

Giammattei, speaking to CBS ahead of the visit, said that Harris “doesn’t hold back, which is good. She is frank.”

Detentions of undocumented travelers along the US-Mexico border, including unaccompanied minors, hit a 15-year high in April. Nearly 180,000 people were intercepted — more than 80 percent of them coming from Mexico or the so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“We have to give people a sense of hope ... that if they stay, things will get better,” Harris previously said, after Biden tasked her with leading diplomatic efforts on the issue in March.

Donation of COVID-19 vaccines by the US to the region is also expected to be up for discussion. Harris addressed the subject over the phone with Giammattei and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday, just before Biden announced the shipment of a first batch of 6 million doses to be distributed in Central America and the Caribbean through the global COVAX program.

Others would be sent directly from Washington to partner countries such as Mexico.

For security and democracy expert Rebecca Bill Chavez, “a real commitment” on the number of doses destined for the Northern Triangle would be “one very positive outcome” of Harris’ trip.

Another potential topic is the possibility of granting Temporary Protected Status to Guatemalans living in the US, allowing them to work legally.

There could also be talk in Mexico of ending “Title 42,” a COVID-19 policy created during the era of former US president Donald Trump allowing the immediate deportation of undocumented migrants — even those who arrive seeking asylum.

Harris’ trip to Central America is part of the Biden administration’s promise of a more humane immigration policy — in contrast to the hardline approach taken by Trump.

Yet Harris faces challenges even more complicated than the ones Biden dealt with as former US president Barack Obama’s vice president, when he was charged with handling the same matter.

“The conditions have deteriorated dramatically since 2014,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, referring to a worsening economic situation and increasing violence, both exacerbated by the pandemic.

Harris’ work is “a lot tougher, because the [country] partners are far more problematic,” Shifter said.

The relationship between Washington and San Salvador has been tense since the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly, led by the ruling party, fired judges and the attorney general on May 1, and after the US labeled members of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s government corrupt.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was also implicated in cocaine trafficking in a New York court earlier this year.

A group of 18 US Democratic senators wrote a letter to Harris ahead of her trip.

“Ensuring stability in Central America directly supports the national interests of the United States,” said the group, led by US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.