Police in Malaysia are using drones to detect people with high temperatures in public spaces as part of disease prevention measures, media reports said.
The drones, which can detect people’s temperatures as high as 20m above the ground, emit a red light to alert the authorities if someone has a high reading, national news agency Bernama reported.
Malaysia last week entered a near total national lockdown in an attempt to halt rising daily infections, which had reached more than 9,000 by the end of last month.
Although daily cases have since fallen, Malaysian Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah has said that most of the new infections and deaths were from unknown contacts.
“One of the reasons is the emergence of new variants in the community that have higher infectivity and mortality rates,” he said in a statement yesterday, urging people to stay home.
Under the lockdown rules, only two people from each household are allowed to go out to buy essentials, do non-contact sports or seek medical treatment near to their home.
Schools and shopping malls are shut, although much of the manufacturing sector has continued to operate with a reduced workforce.
Malaysian police have previously said that they would use drones to enforce earlier travel restrictions, with officers in some areas also stating that they would carry out surprise home visits to ensure that people were following rules.
Terengganu Police Chief Rohaimi Md Isa told Bernama that officers had begun using the temperature monitoring drones in the past few days.
“Although we have 157 monitoring teams, they move from one location to another. They are unable to monitor every location at once, including detecting symptomatic individuals in public places,” he said.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time