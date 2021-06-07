Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy.
Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement.
“Some locations, however, have slapped rigid and extreme measures that have hit production and business activities, putting supply chains and large-scale production at risk of disruption,” the premier said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He told authorities nationwide to ensure that they are putting the correct people in quarantine and are not blocking transportation or banning trade.
The directive came on the same day that Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in bordering Dong Nai Province to adopt a virus-control plan that creates favorable conditions for transportation of goods and the movement of workers between the city and the province.
Authorities in Dong Nai, home to 32 industrial parks, have been widely criticized over the province’s 21-day mandatory self-quarantine, or paid quarantine at hotels, for people who return from Ho Chi Minh City from Saturday.
State media reported that national roads linking the city and Dong Nai yesterday were congested with goods trucks, passenger buses and motorbikes, with many canceling Dong Nai trips to avoid quarantine.
More than 6,000 people working at Ho Chi Minh City’s 17 industrial parks reside in Dong Nai, and a large number of Ho Chi Minh residents work in the neighboring province, city authorities said.
Ho Chi Minh City imposed social distancing measures from Monday last week for 15 days, including shutting nonessential businesses and restricting gatherings of more than 10 people in public places. It also locked down one district.
At least 15 provinces and cities have mandated quarantines of 14 to 21 days for returnees from Ho Chi Minh City and other virus-hit localities, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Friday.
Ho Chi Minh City, which has a population of almost 10 million, has reported 355 local virus cases and one death from May 18, with most infected people tied to a religious group.
The worst-affected areas are Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, where global electronics makers have factories, and Hanoi, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time