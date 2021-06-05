Rebels teaching Burmese protesters to make war

AFP, BANGKOK





Nervous laughter breaks out in Myanmar’s eastern jungle as a young man training to overthrow the military junta is knocked backward by the kick of a rifle he has just fired at a target painted on a tree.

Waiting behind him for their turn with the weapon are others who have fled the cities and reappeared in rebel-held jungle territory, now training for combat against the regime.

“We had never heard the sound of gunshots,” Min — not his real name — said at the training camp hidden in the thickly-forested hills of Karen state along the border with Thailand.

Burmese undergo basic military training at a camp run by the Karen National Union in Karen state, Myanmar, in an undated photograph taken last month. Photo: AFP

However, four months after the military ousted civilian leader Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and unleashed a brutal crackdown on dissent that has killed hundreds, the 23-year-old is now “very used” to the sound.

He has also been convinced of their power. It is gunshots — not protests — that “will end the military dictatorship in our country,” he said.

Many protesters of the military coup share Min’s anger and resolve.

A Burmese aims a weapon while undergoing basic military training at a camp run by the Karen National Union in Karen state, Myanmar, in an undated photograph taken last month. Photo: AFP

Reliable estimates are hard to come by, but analysts suspect hundreds of people have trekked into insurgent-held areas to receive crash courses in combat.

Celebrity beauty queen Htar Htar Htet last month posted a photograph on Facebook showing her dressed in black combat fatigues and carrying an assault rifle.

“The time has come to fight back,” wrote the gymnastics instructor, who represented Myanmar in the first Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand.

However, the odds are stacked against them in any confrontation with one of Southeast Asia’s most battle-hardened and brutal militaries. The Burmese armed forces have waged almost constant war against insurgent groups since the nation’s independence from Britain in 1948.

An open fight is likely to end in a “bloodbath,” said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in the nation.

A day in the Karen boot camp starts before dawn. Volunteers are trained in jungle tactics — crossing muddy streams by shimmying along a rope, taking cover in the undergrowth and carrying injured comrades to safety.

In their downtime they rest on wooden beds and gaze at their smartphones.

Their instructors are members of the Karen National Union, one of more than 20 ethnic rebel groups in Myanmar that have an often fractious relationship with each other.

Some groups have condemned the military coup and offered shelter to dissidents after the junta’s lethal crackdown on early mass protests in the cities.

The Karen National Union has hosted boot camps in its stronghold along the border with Thailand, although a spokesperson declined to comment when asked how many protesters it had trained.

“All the sessions are very difficult, but we are learning hard,” Min said.

Target practice takes place on a makeshift range, with enemy soldiers represented by a square of white paint.

Resources are limited, with volunteers wearing flip flops instead of combat boots.

One volunteer sits cross-legged and loads shells carefully into a magazine, the Arsenal soccer club badge on his shorts hinting at his abandoned civilian life.

“I wanted to encourage the people who are still protesting against the military not to give up and to keep this revolution going,” Khine — not her real name — said at the camp. “We will help you in some way and please keep your strength until we win.”

However, Mathieson questioned how effective rebel tactics born in the mountains and jungles would be when it comes to confronting the junta in towns and cities.

While the training “might be a maturing experience for you personally, it’s not going to transform you into an urban warfare operator,” he said.

Short-term training was also unlikely to instil the discipline and toughness needed to go toe-to-toe with the military, he added.

“I think there will be a lot of hotheads and hormones,” Mathieson said. “It could be a recipe for chaos.”

However, in the hidden camp, the young protesters were nonetheless resolute.

“We will end the military dictatorship, root it out,” Min said. “We have decided to give our lives, our bones and our blood for this, to finish them off.”