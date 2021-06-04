NASA’s Venus missions to investigate divergent fate of Earth’s ‘sister planet’

Reuters, LOS ANGELES





NASA on Wednesday announced plans to launch a pair of missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030 — its first in decades — to study the atmosphere and geologic features of Earth’s so-called “sister planet” and better understand why the two emerged so differently.

The US space agency said that it was awarding about US$500 million each to develop the two missions, dubbed DAVINCI+ (short for Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging) and VERITAS (an acronym for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy).

DAVINCI+ is to measure the composition of the dense, hothouse atmosphere of Venus to further understand how it evolved, while VERITAS is to map its surface from orbit to help determine its geologic history, NASA said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a “State of NASA” address at NASA’s headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Earth’s closest planetary cousin and the second planet from the sun, Venus is similar in structure, but slightly smaller than Earth and much hotter.

Above its forbidding landscape lies a thick, toxic atmosphere consisting primarily of carbon dioxide, with clouds of sulfuric acid droplets. The consequence is a runaway greenhouse effect that scorches the surface of Venus at temperatures as high as 471°C, hot enough to melt lead.

Scientists believe that Venus might once have harbored seas of water potentially suitable for life.

After two flyby passes, DAVINCI+ would release its spherical probe for an hour-long descent to a vast mountainous region.

Slowed first by a parachute, then by aerial friction, the probe would sample the atmosphere all the way down, and take high-resolution images as it nears the surface.

Even if it survives the landing, the probe is expected to overheat within 20 minutes.