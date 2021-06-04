Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today.
Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world.
However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades.
Photo: AP
Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thousands of people defied police and rallied anyway.
This year’s vigil has been banned again, ostensibly because of the pandemic.
Officials have also warned that the National Security Law could be wielded against Tiananmen mourners.
So Hong Kongers are getting creative.
Local artist Kacey Wong (黃國才) has collected hundreds of spent candle stubs from previous vigils and plans to give them to residents tonight.
“It is time to redistribute them to the people of Hong Kong so they can collect them, preserve them and put them in a safe place,” Wong told reporters.
Wong has previously turned the candles into artwork, but will give them away this year at two stores of local clothing brand Chickeeduck, which sells pro-democracy merchandise.
“Each burned candle contains a person’s mourning toward those who sacrificed themselves in pursuit of democracy, as well as one’s longing for democracy, a mix of complex emotions,” Wong said. “It’s a testimony of hope... I hope they can continue to shine the way towards freedom and democracy.”
Historically, the Tiananmen vigil candles are lit at 8:09pm — representing 1989.
A vigil organiser, former Hong Kong legislator Albert Ho (何俊仁) — who is serving a prison term — said that Hong Kongers could light candles or shine mobile phone lights in their local neighborhoods.
“We can regard the whole of Hong Kong as Victoria Park,” he told the South China Morning Post before he was sentenced last week for attending previous democracy protests.
Social media presents another avenue.
Artist Tozer Pak (白雙全) has called on residents to write the numbers six and four — representing June 4 — on light switches to mark Tiananmen every time they turn them on.
“Guard the truth and refuse to forget,” Pak wrote on Facebook.
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
PHONE INTERCEPTS: The telephone calls took place over three weeks in March, when former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein tried to rally support Aides to former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein sought pledges of allegiance on his behalf from tribal leaders and former military officers in the weeks before he was detained, conversations caught on telephone intercepts and listening devices suggest. The recordings are key pieces of evidence in the Jordanian government’s case against two men accused of acting as proxies for Hamzah in a failed attempt to oust his half-brother, King Abdullah II, as monarch. The two men — Bassem Awadallah, a former envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a cousin of the king — are expected to stand trial
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and