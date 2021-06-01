Denmark helped US spy on EU allies, reports say

SPIES LIKE US: The US National Security Agency is said to have used the Danish Defence Intelligence Service to spy on officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France

The Guardian





Denmark’s military intelligence agency helped the US to spy on leading European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Danish public broadcaster and other European media said.

Danmarks Radio said the US National Security Agency (NSA), whose alleged tapping of Merkel’s phone was disclosed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013, also used the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE) to spy on officials in Sweden, Norway and France.

The allegations are contained in an internal classified report on FE’s role in the surveillance partnership agreement with the NSA from 2012 to 2014, the broadcaster said, citing nine unidentified sources familiar with the investigation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin on June 4, 2014. Photo: AFP

It said the NSA used Danish information cables to spy on senior officials, including former German minister of foreign affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then-

opposition leader Peer Steinbruck.

It was not clear whether the Danish government authorized the taps.

Danish Minister of Defense Trine Bramsen, who took over the defense portfolio in June 2019, was reportedly informed of the espionage in August last year.

She told Danmarks Radio that “systematic eavesdropping of close allies” was “clearly unacceptable.”

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said the reports were “extremely serious” if proven. “We need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors in their cooperation with American services,” Beaune told French radio. “Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation.”

A spokesperson for the German chancellery said it became aware of the allegations only when asked about them by journalists, and declined to comment further.

Steinbruck said the NSA and FE’s activities were “a political scandal.”

The former center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader said he accepted that Western states needed intelligence services, but added it was “grotesque that friendly intelligence services are indeed intercepting and spying on top representatives of other countries.”

Danmarks Radio published the allegations on Sunday evening in a joint investigation with the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, Norway’s NRK, France’s Le Monde, and Germany’s NDR, WDR and Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The Danish broadcaster said the NSA retrieved text messages, calls and Internet traffic, including searches and chats, thanks to its partnership with FE. Denmark, a close US ally, hosts several key landing stations for undersea Internet cables to and from Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain.

Neither the agency or its director at the time, Lars Findsen, have commented on the report.

Findsen and three other FE officials were suspended last year by an independent oversight board following criticism and accusations of serious wrongdoings stemming from the internal investigation, which began in 2015, Danmarks Radio said.

The NSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist demanded “full information” and his counterpart in Norway, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said the allegations “are being taken seriously.”

If confirmed, the spying was happening during and after the 2013 Snowden affair, when the former NSA contractor revealed thousands of secret documents exposing the vast US surveillance operation mounted after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Snowden on Sunday accused US President Joe Biden, who was the US vice president at the time, of being “deeply involved ... the first time around.”

Writing on Twitter, he called for “full public disclosure not only from Denmark, but their senior partner as well.”

Snowden has been charged in the US with with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and wilful communication of classified communications intelligence, and is in Russia.