Heavy rain and a high tide yesterday lashed parts of India’s east coast as a cyclone pushed ashore in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated.
Cyclone Yaas had caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affected Odisha and West Bengal states before the storm began making landfall in the late morning.
The “very severe cyclonic storm” has sustained winds of 130kph to 140kph that are gusting up to 155kph, the India Meteorological Department said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
With the storm almost fully on land, its winds were expected to weaken to 75kph by yesterday evening, the department said.
Television images showed knee-deep water flooding the beachfront and other areas of Digha, a resort town in West Bengal.
Wind gusts whipped palm trees back and forth.
Overflowing water breached several river embankments and parts of West Bengal had flooding, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Resident Prasanta Das moved into a government-run shelter with his goats as his village was flooded.
“We are there [in the shelter] with our cattle and goats,” Das said.
On Tuesday, a tornado snapped electricity lines that electrocuted two people and damaged 40 houses, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
More than 17cm of rain had fallen in Chandabali and Paradip regions of Odisha state since Tuesday, the department said.
Tidal surges of up to 4m were forecast.
Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports were shut, and train services were canceled before the storm as a precaution.
Fishing trawlers and boats were told to take shelter.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes