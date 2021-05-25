Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breath analysis test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus in under a minute, the local start-up that developed the product said.
Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore, said it is now working with the Ministry of Health to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state’s border points with Malaysia.
The breath analysis would be carried out alongside the current compulsory antigen rapid test.
Photo: Reuters
The breath test achieved more than 90 percent accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.
The Health Sciences Authority’s Web site confirmed the approval, which the company said was the first such system to secure provisional authorization in Singapore.
The system uses disposable mouthpieces and is designed to ensure there is no cross-contamination. After blowing into the device, the technology assesses the chemical compounds of the breath to determine whether a person is infected.
Any individual screened as positive will need to undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 swab test, the company said.
Breathonix said it is in discussion with several local and overseas organizations to use the system, citing strong commercial interest.
Other countries, including Indonesia and the Netherlands, have rolled out similar breath tests.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s