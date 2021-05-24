Wearing a French maid-inspired lingerie costume and high heels, dancer JoJo Hamner waited patiently to get her COVID-19 vaccine in a line that snaked past a glittery hostess stand under a red-light chandelier.
When it was her turn, Hamner sat in a chair and held onto a small feather duster that completed her costume while a nurse administered the shot into her already-exposed arm.
Hamner then waited nearby for the required 15 minutes of observation, sitting with other vaccine recipients in leather chairs between plush purple booths, vacant stages and empty poles at this strip club in Las Vegas.
Photo: AP
“This is just the most Vegas thing I’ve ever seen,” she said of the experience.
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, with a spinning disco ball casting rainbow colors on the walls, but more lights turned on than usual, was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic.
However, as government officials and health workers try to address the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, they are increasingly turning to creative ways to incentivize people to show up and get a shot.
“This is just another way to access our population,” said JoAnn Rupiper, the chief nurse of the Southern Nevada Health District, who monitored the walk-in clinic. “It might attract some people who like the novelty of it, I suppose.”
The clinic opened for several hours on Friday night, administering shots to about 100 people before the strip club opened for its usual business. Several workers at the club, including Hamner, a dancer at a topless revenue, got their shots at the clinic along with members of the public.
Some people who showed up to get shots admitted they were reluctant to get the vaccine, but decided to go for it if it meant visiting a strip club.
More than 46 percent of the state’s population aged 12 or over has received at least one shot of the vaccine, but Nevada health officials last week said that a steep drop-off in demand for shots might make it impossible for the state to reach a goal of vaccinating 75 percent of the eligible population.
Nevada officials have been increasingly turning to pop-up clinics in places like churches, schools and senior centers — and now strip clubs — to try to get more shots in arms.
