World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Biden to meet Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to make a last-ditch attempt to bring the US and North Korea together under his watch when he was to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House yesterday, trying to revive dormant nuclear talks in his final year in office. Pyongyang, which has displayed disdain for both leaders, has shown no interest in their diplomacy, raising the stakes for the summit. A key part of Biden’s foreign policy has been turning to allies for support in addressing the security risks posed by the likes of China and North Korea, trying to mend relations strained by his predecessor and placing a greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region. Moon on Wednesday left for the five-day visit.

CHINA

Shaky high-rise stays closed

A skyscraper in southern China that earlier this week caused panic when it started to shake is to stay closed for the foreseeable future, the owner of the building said, as the cause of the incident is investigated. The 300m SEG Plaza in Shenzhen began shaking in the early afternoon on Tuesday, prompting people inside and those on the streets below to flee. Emergency management officials quickly ruled out an earthquake as the cause of the wobble. In an internal notice to the tenants and merchants shared by the official Xinhua news agency, the building owner said no one would be allowed to enter until an investigation was finished, without giving a timeframe.

NORWAY

Ambulance hijacker jailed

A man was on Thursday sentenced to 12 years in prison for hijacking an ambulance in 2019 and attempting to run over and kill seven people, including two police officers and twin toddlers. Oslo prosecutors said that Nicolai Kaupang, 33, stole the vehicle at gunpoint from ambulance workers responding to a traffic accident in which he was involved, leading to a high-speed pursuit by police. Kaupang was carrying a significant quantity of illegal drugs, police said. Kaupang pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. An eight-month-old girl was injured when the ambulance hit the buggy she was sharing with her twin brother. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and the boy escaped unhurt, prosecutors said. Their mother, the two police officers and two other passers-by managed to get out of the path of the ambulance.

FIJI

Five fishers missing

Authorities yesterday said they feared for the lives of five people who leapt from their fishing boat near Fiji earlier this week after alleged violence on board. A sixth crew member who abandoned the vessel was found alive on an overturned life raft on Thursday, while two more people who had remained aboard were due to be picked up by a military patrol boat. The Fijian military said it was working with police to sort through the incident aboard the Tiro II, a longline tuna boat. The New Zealand military, which helped with the search, said it had been told that the five missing crew had not been wearing life jackets. A Fijian military official said that “the search will be really challenging” amid deteriorating weather. A spokesperson for the New Zealand military said that it had gotten reports of an alleged violent incident on board, without elaborating. A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane located the fishing vessel about 90 nautical miles (167km) west of Fiji and made contact with the two people who remained on board, the spokesperson said.