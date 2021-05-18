Countries belonging to the G7 and the EU can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, UNICEF said yesterday.
The world’s seven richest states and the EU could help close the world’s vaccine gap by sharing just 20 percent of their stocks for next month, July and August with the COVAX jab scheme for poorer nations, a study by British firm Airfinity showed.
“And they could do this while still fulfilling their vaccination commitments to their own populations,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The UK is due to host its fellow G7 member states Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US for a summit next month.
By that time UNICEF said the COVAX program being co-led by Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, along with the WHO and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) would find itself 190 million doses short of what it had planned to distribute.
The shortfall is in part due to a devastating flare-up of the virus in India, which was due to manufacture and export the majority of COVAX doses and is now instead putting them to use at home.
With additional shortages in supplies and funding, the statement called for swift action until more sustainable production models are within reach.
“Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now,” it read.
The US has 60 million AstraZeneca doses it could share, while France has pledged 500,000 doses and Sweden 1 million, with Switzerland considering a similar donation.
About 44 percent of the 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far injected around the world have been administered in high-income countries, accounting for 16 percent of the global population.
Just 0.3 percent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to 9 percent of the world’s population.
The yawning gap spurred WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to ask vaccine-wealthy nations on Friday to refrain from giving jabs to children and adolescents, and instead donate those doses to COVAX.
The urgency stems from more than mere fairness: Wherever the virus continues to circulate, it could give rise to more contagious or more deadly variants that could wipe out any progress toward immunity.
“We are concerned that the deadly spike in India is a precursor to what will happen if those warnings remain unheeded,” UNICEF said.
“Cases are exploding and health systems are struggling in countries near — like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives — and far, like Argentina and Brazil,” it said.
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
A man was left stranded on a glass-bottomed suspension bridge in northeastern China after sudden gale-force winds shattered the transparent panels around him. The man was on the 100m-high bridge at Piyan Mountain in Longjing city, when it was hit by sudden strong weather, the local tourism department said. TRAPPED Gusts of up to 150kph blew out several glass panels, trapping the tourist until he could be rescued by firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism personnel more than half an hour later. Photographs shared on social media showed the man clinging to the side of the bridge, surrounded by gaping holes where the
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
China on Monday urged the US, Germany and the UK to cancel an upcoming videoconference on Beijing’s crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority, and called on other UN members not to attend the event. At least 1 million Uighurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, according to rights groups, who have accused authorities of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor. The videoconference, scheduled for today, “is based on sheer lies and political bias,” China’s diplomatic mission to the UN said in a statement. Beijing “urges the cosponsors to immediately cancel this