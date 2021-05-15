Japanese journalist to be deported from Myanmar

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





A Japanese journalist arrested while covering the aftermath of the military coup in Myanmar is to be deported, Tokyo said yesterday, after charges against him were dropped as a diplomatic gesture.

Yuki Kitazumi, held in Yangon’s Insein Prison since his arrest last month, was one of at least 80 reporters detained during the junta’s crackdown on dissent.

Security forces have killed more than 780 people since protests erupted following the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a local monitoring group.

A man holds a flag of the National League for Democracy party at a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AP

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that the journalist was being sent back to Japan as soon as yesterday.

Motegi said Japan had used “various channels” to press for his release and it had been “tough work.”

“As a result of those efforts, yesterday the Myanmar authorities announced that they would withdraw the indictment,” Motegi told reporters in Tokyo. “Currently, the Japanese embassy in Myanmar is assisting so that the individual can return to Japan — bringing the person’s articles from the person’s apartment.”

Journalist Yuki Kitazumi is interviewed in Fukuoka, Japan, on April 1, 2013. Photo: AP

Burmese state broadcaster MRTV on Thursday announced that the charges against Kitazumi were being dropped “in order to reconcile with Japan and improve our relationship.”

State media said an earlier investigation found that Kitazumi “supported the protests.”

He was charged under a newly revised section of the penal code which criminalizes spreading fake news, criticizing the coup, or encouraging disobedience among troops and civil servants.

Kitazumi, who had previously been arrested in February, but released soon afterward, was the first foreign journalist to be charged since the coup.

A Polish photographer arrested while covering a protest in March was freed and deported after nearly two weeks in custody.

As well as arresting reporters and photographers, the junta has also revoked broadcasting licenses and ordered regular Internet outages as it seeks to suppress news of the protest movement.

Those convicted can face up to three years in jail.

A reporter for independent media outlet DVB, Min Nyo, on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison under the provision.

Ko Aung Kyaw Oo, a former reporter for Tomorrow Journal, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a teashop in Yenanchaung, his son said.

“We don’t know why he was arrested and they gave no reason for his arrest,” the son said.

Forty-five journalists and photographers remain in custody across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.