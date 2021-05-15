A Japanese journalist arrested while covering the aftermath of the military coup in Myanmar is to be deported, Tokyo said yesterday, after charges against him were dropped as a diplomatic gesture.
Yuki Kitazumi, held in Yangon’s Insein Prison since his arrest last month, was one of at least 80 reporters detained during the junta’s crackdown on dissent.
Security forces have killed more than 780 people since protests erupted following the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a local monitoring group.
Photo: AP
Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that the journalist was being sent back to Japan as soon as yesterday.
Motegi said Japan had used “various channels” to press for his release and it had been “tough work.”
“As a result of those efforts, yesterday the Myanmar authorities announced that they would withdraw the indictment,” Motegi told reporters in Tokyo. “Currently, the Japanese embassy in Myanmar is assisting so that the individual can return to Japan — bringing the person’s articles from the person’s apartment.”
Photo: AP
Burmese state broadcaster MRTV on Thursday announced that the charges against Kitazumi were being dropped “in order to reconcile with Japan and improve our relationship.”
State media said an earlier investigation found that Kitazumi “supported the protests.”
He was charged under a newly revised section of the penal code which criminalizes spreading fake news, criticizing the coup, or encouraging disobedience among troops and civil servants.
Kitazumi, who had previously been arrested in February, but released soon afterward, was the first foreign journalist to be charged since the coup.
A Polish photographer arrested while covering a protest in March was freed and deported after nearly two weeks in custody.
As well as arresting reporters and photographers, the junta has also revoked broadcasting licenses and ordered regular Internet outages as it seeks to suppress news of the protest movement.
Those convicted can face up to three years in jail.
A reporter for independent media outlet DVB, Min Nyo, on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison under the provision.
Ko Aung Kyaw Oo, a former reporter for Tomorrow Journal, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a teashop in Yenanchaung, his son said.
“We don’t know why he was arrested and they gave no reason for his arrest,” the son said.
Forty-five journalists and photographers remain in custody across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.
A long line of people on Sunday snaked across the sand of Miami Beach, Florida, as dozens of travelers from Latin America waited their turn at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booth. Sweating under the afternoon sun, visitors checked into an online system — no proof of residence required — and soon after received a free, single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a vaccination card. People had come from all over Latin America — Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela — where the vaccine rollout has been slow and hampered by supply shortages. “In my country, [COVID-19] is getting out of hand and there’s
A man was left stranded on a glass-bottomed suspension bridge in northeastern China after sudden gale-force winds shattered the transparent panels around him. The man was on the 100m-high bridge at Piyan Mountain in Longjing city, when it was hit by sudden strong weather, the local tourism department said. TRAPPED Gusts of up to 150kph blew out several glass panels, trapping the tourist until he could be rescued by firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism personnel more than half an hour later. Photographs shared on social media showed the man clinging to the side of the bridge, surrounded by gaping holes where the
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
US actress Scarlett Johansson on Saturday urged the film industry to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) as criticism of the opaque film industry group, which controls the Golden Globe awards, continues to mount for sexism and racism. The Avengers star said in a statement that the “HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.” Johansson said that “as an actor promoting a film,” participating in the organization’s news conferences and award shows “has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on