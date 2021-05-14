Policies in Xinjiang drive down birthrate, study says

‘COMPELLING EVIDENCE’: Birthrates in counties with a 90 percent or greater indigenous population declined by an average of 56.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, data showed

Reuters, BEIJING





Coercive policies in China’s far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birthrates for Uighurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Wednesday.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an “unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birthrates in Xinjiang since 2017,” when China began a campaign to control birthrates in the region.

Xinjiang’s birthrate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uighur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.

A woman buys bread from a street vendor in Shule County in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on March 20. Photo: AP

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China maintains that changes in birthrates are linked to improved health and economic policy, and it strongly rejects accusations of genocide.

The ASPI analysis is based on Chinese government data, including regional population figures released in March.

“Our analysis builds on previous work and provides compelling evidence that Chinese government policies in Xinjiang may constitute an act of genocide,” it said.

The ASPI report said that birthrates in counties with a 90 percent or greater indigenous population declined by an average of 56.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, far more than other regions in Xinjiang and China during the same period.

Fines, internment or the threat of internment, were among the methods used by authorities to discourage births, it said.

There have been growing calls among some Western states for an investigation into whether Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide.

The US government and parliaments in countries including Britain and Canada have described China’s policies in Xinjiang as genocide.

According to the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, there would need to be proof of intent by Beijing to destroy an ethnic population in part to meet that determination.

Rights groups, researchers, former residents and some Western lawmakers say that Xinjiang authorities have arbitrarily detained about 1 million Uighurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in a network of camps since 2016.

Beijing initially denied the camps existed, but has since said they are vocational training centers designed to combat religious extremism, and that all people in the centers have “graduated.”