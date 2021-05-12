Barber cuts with cleavers, blowtorches

AFP, LAHORE, Pakistan





Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft — including blowtorches, meat cleavers and even broken glass.

Abbas’ fringe style is proving a hit in the nation, with customers flocking to his shop in Lahore.

During a typical trim, Abbas will take a bit off the top with a blowtorch. He adds some layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher’s block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass.

Ali Abbas uses a cleaver to cut the hair of a customer at his shop in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 8. Photo: AFP

“I thought I should do something different to attract more clients,” Abbas told reporters. “In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair, and then — after practicing it for some time — I used it on a client, and he liked it a lot.”

Since first unveiling his style in 2016 and after brushing away customer fears, he says the unconventional approach has become a hit.

His popularity has only grown since, resulting in television appearances and fashion shoots.

“There has been a very good response from my clients, who were quite scared in the beginning,” said Abbas, whose eccentric manner and own unkempt, frizzy locks gives him the look of a mad scientist.

Abbas charges 2,000 rupees (US$13) for the unorthodox treatment — or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with scissors.

“I am feeling quite relaxed and comfortable,” Ali Saqlain said as the barber took a blowtorch to his head.

Abbas said that he also has a large number of female customers, who he charges an additional 500 rupees for extra styling.

“I had my haircut done at this salon three times,” Arooj Bhatti said. “I prefer it to be done with a cleaver, as my hair grows fast after.”