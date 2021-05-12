Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft — including blowtorches, meat cleavers and even broken glass.
Abbas’ fringe style is proving a hit in the nation, with customers flocking to his shop in Lahore.
During a typical trim, Abbas will take a bit off the top with a blowtorch. He adds some layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher’s block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass.
Photo: AFP
“I thought I should do something different to attract more clients,” Abbas told reporters. “In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair, and then — after practicing it for some time — I used it on a client, and he liked it a lot.”
Since first unveiling his style in 2016 and after brushing away customer fears, he says the unconventional approach has become a hit.
His popularity has only grown since, resulting in television appearances and fashion shoots.
“There has been a very good response from my clients, who were quite scared in the beginning,” said Abbas, whose eccentric manner and own unkempt, frizzy locks gives him the look of a mad scientist.
Abbas charges 2,000 rupees (US$13) for the unorthodox treatment — or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with scissors.
“I am feeling quite relaxed and comfortable,” Ali Saqlain said as the barber took a blowtorch to his head.
Abbas said that he also has a large number of female customers, who he charges an additional 500 rupees for extra styling.
“I had my haircut done at this salon three times,” Arooj Bhatti said. “I prefer it to be done with a cleaver, as my hair grows fast after.”
A long line of people on Sunday snaked across the sand of Miami Beach, Florida, as dozens of travelers from Latin America waited their turn at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booth. Sweating under the afternoon sun, visitors checked into an online system — no proof of residence required — and soon after received a free, single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a vaccination card. People had come from all over Latin America — Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela — where the vaccine rollout has been slow and hampered by supply shortages. “In my country, [COVID-19] is getting out of hand and there’s
US actress Scarlett Johansson on Saturday urged the film industry to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) as criticism of the opaque film industry group, which controls the Golden Globe awards, continues to mount for sexism and racism. The Avengers star said in a statement that the “HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.” Johansson said that “as an actor promoting a film,” participating in the organization’s news conferences and award shows “has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on
Remnants of China’s largest rocket launched last week were expected to plunge back through the atmosphere late yesterday or early today, a US federally funded space-focused research and development center said. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that most debris from the rocket would be burned up on re-entry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, after the US military said that what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by US Space Command. In a Twitter post sent on Friday evening in the US, the Aerospace Corporation said that the latest prediction for the re-entry of
A string of lights that lobbed across the night sky in parts of the US on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday had some people wondering if a fleet of UFOs was coming, but it had others — mostly amateur stargazers and professional astronomers — lamenting the industrialization of space. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of its Starlink Internet service earlier last week. Callers swamped TV stations from Texas to Wisconsin reporting the lights and musing about UFOs. An e-mail to a spokesman for SpaceX was not returned on Saturday,