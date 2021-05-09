World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Vaccine ID maker caught

The owner of a Northern California bar where authorities have said made-to-order fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were sold to undercover state agents for US$20 each was arrested in what officials called the first such foiled operation they are aware of nationwide. The plainclothes agents from California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said they were told at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements to write their names and birth dates on Post-it notes and then watched as employees cut the cards, filled in identifying information and bogus vaccination dates and laminated the finished products. Vaccination cards are being used in some places as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The EU is considering allowing in tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated.

NETHERLANDS

Bees used in virus testing

Researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with COVID-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds. To train the bees, scientists in the bioveterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with COVID-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.

PAKISTAN

Holiday lockdown begins

The country yesterday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Already battling a third wave of infections and increasingly nervous about the crisis across the border in India, the government has imposed the most severe restrictions since a one-month lockdown in April last year. “These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus,” Minister of Planning Asad Umar, who has been leading the government response to the outbreak, wrote on Twitter.

FRANCE

Neo-Nazi suspects charged

Three members of a neo-Nazi group arrested in the country’s east on suspicion of planning an attack on a masonic lodge have been charged, a judicial source said yesterday. The suspects, two men aged 29 and 56, and a 53-year-old woman, were indicted on Friday evening by a Paris anti-terrorist judge on suspicion of forming a “terrorist criminal association,” the source added. They were arrested based on their communications, research into explosives and scouting of the potential target.

UNITED STATES

Rare condors invade home

Giant California condors are rare — but not at Cinda Mickols’ home. About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made quite a mess. Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photographs of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that the birds showed up at her mother’s home some time last weekend. The birds have trashed the deck — ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there is poop everywhere. “She’s definitely frustrated, but also is in awe of this and knows what an unusual experience this is,” Quintero said of her mother.