UNITED STATES
Vaccine ID maker caught
The owner of a Northern California bar where authorities have said made-to-order fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were sold to undercover state agents for US$20 each was arrested in what officials called the first such foiled operation they are aware of nationwide. The plainclothes agents from California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said they were told at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements to write their names and birth dates on Post-it notes and then watched as employees cut the cards, filled in identifying information and bogus vaccination dates and laminated the finished products. Vaccination cards are being used in some places as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The EU is considering allowing in tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated.
NETHERLANDS
Bees used in virus testing
Researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with COVID-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds. To train the bees, scientists in the bioveterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with COVID-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.
PAKISTAN
Holiday lockdown begins
The country yesterday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Already battling a third wave of infections and increasingly nervous about the crisis across the border in India, the government has imposed the most severe restrictions since a one-month lockdown in April last year. “These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus,” Minister of Planning Asad Umar, who has been leading the government response to the outbreak, wrote on Twitter.
FRANCE
Neo-Nazi suspects charged
Three members of a neo-Nazi group arrested in the country’s east on suspicion of planning an attack on a masonic lodge have been charged, a judicial source said yesterday. The suspects, two men aged 29 and 56, and a 53-year-old woman, were indicted on Friday evening by a Paris anti-terrorist judge on suspicion of forming a “terrorist criminal association,” the source added. They were arrested based on their communications, research into explosives and scouting of the potential target.
UNITED STATES
Rare condors invade home
Giant California condors are rare — but not at Cinda Mickols’ home. About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made quite a mess. Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photographs of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that the birds showed up at her mother’s home some time last weekend. The birds have trashed the deck — ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there is poop everywhere. “She’s definitely frustrated, but also is in awe of this and knows what an unusual experience this is,” Quintero said of her mother.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
It is the world’s biggest market for luxury goods — and their counterfeits — so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across China. Enter the “luxury appraiser,” an eagle-eyed differentiator of real from fake, trained to triage handbags, belts and garments for dodgy serial numbers, stitching and logos. China’s factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about 4 trillion yuan (US$618 billion), data provided by market researchers UIBE Luxury China showed. The country’s second-hand
A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that could “possibly evade immune response” and require more study, a leader of the forum said. However, the advisers said that while they were flagging the mutations, there was no reason to believe that they were expanding or could be dangerous. Scientists are studying what led a surge in cases in India in the past few weeks and particularly whether a variant first detected in the country, called B.1.617, is to blame. The WHO has