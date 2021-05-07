About 200 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, on Wednesday called on the UN Security Council to impose an arms embargo on the military junta in Myanmar.
The call comes despite opposition from China — the junta’s main backer — and Russia, both of which hold veto-wielding power on the council, to any sanctions amid the months-long crisis.
“No government should sell a single bullet to the junta,” which seized power on Feb. 1 in a coup, the NGOs said in a joint statement. “Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military’s escalating violence.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Since the junta took power, ousting the civilian government of Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, several groups have called in vain for an arms embargo.
On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) again told reporters that diplomacy was the way forward, and that efforts by ASEAN, to which Myanmar belongs, to find a solution should be supported.
“We are not in favor of imposing sanctions,” Zhang said.
For Amnesty’s Lawrence Moss, “mere condemnation by the international community has had no effect.”
“It is time for the UN Security Council to use its unique powers to impose a comprehensive global arms embargo in order to try and end the military’s killing spree,” Moss said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Human Rights Watch’s Louis Charbonneau said that the Council not even debating an embargo is “an appalling abdication of its responsibilities toward the people of Myanmar.”
“The council’s occasional statements of concern in the face of the military’s violent repression of largely peaceful protesters is the diplomatic equivalent of shrugging their shoulders and walking away,” Charbonneau added.
Since Feb. 1, the council has unanimously adopted four statements on Myanmar, but each time, they have been watered down in negotiations, notably by Beijing.
In the UN General Assembly, a draft resolution proposed by Liechtenstein — with the backing of the EU, Britain, the US, Canada and Turkey, among others — has been under discussion for several weeks.
The first draft of the resolution — which would be nonbinding, as opposed to Council resolutions — calls for an “immediate suspension” of direct and indirect supplies of arms and munitions to Myanmar.
It also calls “on the Myanmar armed forces to immediately stop all violence” against civilians.
So far, more than 750 people have been killed in the unrest.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves