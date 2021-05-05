World News Quick Take

Agencies





BRAZIL

Indigenous leader targeted

The indigenous affairs agency has called on a top indigenous leader to explain her criticism of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the impact its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on native people. Federal police have subpoenaed Sonia Guajajara, head of Brazil’s largest indigenous umbrella organization, to explain her documentary series on the Internet titled Maraca — Indigenous Emergency, which denounces the lethal impact of the pandemic on Brazil’s 850,000 indigenous people and accuses the government of genocide for not protecting them. “The persecution by this government is unacceptable and absurd,” Guajajara wrote on Twitter on Friday last week.

MEXICO

Extradition approved

A judge has approved the extradition to the US of a fugitive drug trafficker who is accused of killing a US federal agent, judicial sources said on Monday. The ruling rejected an appeal from lawyers for Rafael Caro Quintero, who is on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted” list with a US$20 million bounty on his head over the murder of a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent. His lawyers argued that the crime had already been adjudicated in a Mexican court so he could not be tried for the same act in the US, but the court ruled that even in a “hypothetical scenario” in which Caro Quintero had been tried for certain crimes in Mexico, “it does not prevent him from eventually being extradited by those who are outside that court proceeding,” an official document said. The US accuses him of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of special agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.

NEW ZEALAND

Brierley gives up knighthood

A well-known businessman who was found with hundreds of child sex abuse images yesterday gave up his knighthood before it was stripped from him. Ron Brierley last month pleaded guilty to three charges in an Australian court, sparking a rarely invoked procedure to strip him of the honor he received more than 30 years ago. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her intention was to remove the title from Brierley if he had not written first to relinquish it. Ardern said that Queen Elizabeth II had been informed and that Brierley would no longer be able to use the honorific “sir.” “I think its a sad day for the children of New Zealand and, indeed, the world, when someone is found guilty of possessing such horrendous images,” Ardern told reporters. “It is only right that there are significant consequences for that because, as a country, we have to reject anyone that thinks that is okay.” Ardern said that Brierley had been found with more than 1,000 images portraying children being abused, which had completely rewritten his history. Brierley faces a maximum 10 years in prison when he is sentenced.

UNITED STATES

‘Conan’ to end on June 24

Conan O’Brien is to host his long-running nightly TBS Conan talk show for the final time on June 24, WarnerMedia said on Monday, ahead of his shift to a new show on HBO Max. The final weeks of the TBS show are to feature a lineup of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run. WarnerMedia said O’Brien’s HBO Max show would move away from a traditional talk show format. Known for his clever comedy, often self-deprecating and awkward, O’Brien is the nation’s longest-serving nightly talk show host, having started his career on NBC in 1993.