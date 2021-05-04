Australia yesterday defended its decision to penalize its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying that it had a “strong, clear and absolute” belief that the move was legal.
Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in India and the pressure on Australia’s healthcare system as reasons to pause travel until Saturday next week.
Australia’s quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500 percent spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this “agonizing decision,” Hunt said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s a high-risk situation in India,” Hunt told a televised news briefing in Melbourne.
“The strong, clear view is that there has been no doubt in any of the commonwealth advice about this measure or other measures,” he said, referring to Australia’s emergency biosecurity decision, which took effect yesterday.
Earlier yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio that the ban would be in place for as long as it is needed.
Photo: Bloomberg
The Australian Human Rights Commission slammed the decision, urging lawmakers to immediately review the restrictions and saying that it would directly approach the government with its concerns.
The hashtag #DictatorScott was trending on Twitter yesterday as Australians reacted to the strict new policy.
“We should be helping Aussies in India return home, not jailing them. Let’s fix our quarantine system rather than leave our fellow Australians stranded,” Australian Senator Matthew Canavan wrote on Twitter.
Australia, which has largely contained COVID-19, closed its borders to non-citizens in March last year.
Returning residents must undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.
About one-quarter of the 35,000 Australians stranded overseas are in India.
The country’s vaccination program has moved slowly, so far administering just over 2 million doses, well short of initial government forecasts of 4 million by the end of March.
At its current pace, Australia’s adult population is likely to be fully vaccinated by August 2023, projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp showed.
The government has cited a global COVID-19 vaccine shortage and health concerns around the AstraZeneca shot, on which Australia’s vaccination program was based. Australia has imposed age restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported that Britain secretly allowed AstraZeneca to use its UK supply chain to produce vaccines for key ally Australia in return for access to 10 million doses from India.
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate