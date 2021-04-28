Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said that the government could intervene if necessary in the Hong Kong Bar Association, whose chairman has been labeled an “anti-China politician” by Beijing’s top representative office in the territory.
Paul Harris, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Beijing forces, with the latest remarks coming from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sunday, criticizing him for speaking out against jail terms handed down to several democracy advocates this month.
Speaking at her weekly press briefing, Lam said that while Hong Kong respects freedom of expression, there are limits.
“But, of course, if there are instances or complaints about the bar not acting in accordance with the Hong Kong law, then of course the government would be called into action,” Lam said.
Harris had challenged the prison terms given to tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) and others for taking part in an unauthorized assembly during anti-government demonstrations in 2019, and also defended the right to peaceful protests.
The liaison office accused him of being “an anti-Chinese politician with intimate foreign connections,” and questioned how he could safeguard the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as whether he should remain on as chairman.
Asked if an annual vigil to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre would contravene the National Security Law imposed on the territory in June last year, Lam said only that respecting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was important.
“This year is the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the CCP. Everybody sees under the leadership of CCP, the taking-off of our country’s economy and the happy lives led by the people in these decades,” Lam said. “So, respecting our country’s governing party is our stance.”
On Monday, the Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of an annual rally in Hong Kong on July 1, the date on which the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997, said that police had asked it to provide details of its finances and explain other activities, sparking concern that the protest might not go ahead this year.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
ALL ADULTS COVERED: Vaccine hesitancy and mistrust caused the rate of immunization to languish at about 10 percent, despite adequate supplies, an expert said Hong Kong saw a jump in bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after eligibility was widened to all residents aged 16 and older, as the territory works to boost inoculation rates seen as crucial to achieving herd immunity. About 25,200 people reserved slots for BioNTech vaccinations at community centers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, while another 6,100 booked appointments to receive shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the government said. Total bookings, which include first and second doses, more than doubled from 14,700 a day earlier. The figures do not include private clinics, which offer Sinovac jabs. The expansion, announced earlier
A Syrian surface-to-air missile yesterday exploded in southern Israel, the Israeli military said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel. The military said that in response to the launch, it attacked several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that fired the projectile that struck its territory. Syria’s state news agency said that Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli attack that targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs. “Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them,” the agency said. Four soldiers were injured
FRAGILE: Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that both sides would need to stay vigilant so that the first flights could be smoothly launched A quarantine-free air “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally slated to get off the ground with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan initially being shelved in November last year. Having been largely shut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings yesterday, they laid out details and requirements for would-be travelers. Hong Kong said that people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying, while there was no such