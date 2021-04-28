Neither a permanent mark nor a paper transfer: a New York start-up has created the first tattoos that fully disappear after a while, aiming to open the body inking market to new clientele.
“It’s going to fade so I’m not too concerned,” Abigail Glasgow said with a mischievous look in her eye, as the first letter of her fiance’s name is tattooed on her forearm.
For years, amateur tattoo artists around the world — mainly in Asia — have offered “semi-permanent” tattoos, claiming that using vegetable ink and less penetration of the skin would cause them to disappear eventually.
Photo: AFP
However, in practice, the tattoos tend only to deteriorate, without vanishing completely and often causing lesions, to the point that several professional tattooists have sounded the alarm.
After six years of development, the company Ephemeral has created an ink composed of biodegradable polymers that dissolves naturally between nine and 15 months after the same inking process as a conventional tattoo.
Josh Sakhai, one of the three cofounders of Ephemeral, was a student at New York University when he wanted to get a permanent tattoo, but was “too scared” because of how his Iranian-origin family might react.
So he set out to create a temporary tattoo made of ink that fades. The endeavor required 50 different formulations before he found the right one, a number of which Sakhai tested on himself.
Jokingly describing himself as a “guinea pig,” Sakhai pointed to several places on his arms where he said he used to have tattoos.
Sakhai developed the formula in a laboratory in Milford, Connecticut, in collaboration with dermatologists. They only used products approved by the US’ Food and Drug Administration regulator.
Sakhai assures that, like permanent tattoos, the ephemeral tattoos do not dilute or blur sporadically over time. Instead, the lines remain crisp and the designs fade evenly, he said.
The Ephemeral tattoo parlor opened in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn at the end of last month. For now, only black ink is available, but other colors are expected.
“What we’re doing is we’re opening up the possibility of tattoos for a whole new clientele that previously wasn’t getting a permanent tattoo,” Sakhai said.
The ephemeral tattoo, which costs between US$175 and US$450, can be a step toward people deciding to get a permanent tattoo, the young entrepreneur said.
“This really expands the possibilities for the traditional community,” he said.
Ephemeral has recruited tattoo artists that are more used to inking permanent designs, such as 29-year-old Marissa Boulay, who draws the “M” on Glasgow’s forearm, which also features permanent tattoos.
“I can be more playful,” Glasgow said. “I can decide more off the cuff what I want to do” in terms of design and location.
It is also an opportunity for her to test out a flower design to see whether she likes it enough to get it done permanently.
Tattoos, once associated with society’s rebels, are increasingly mainstream among millennials. About 40 percent of 18-to-34-year olds in the US have at least one tattoo, a 2019 study by the Nielsen Institute showed.
“We’re not trying to change anything. We’re just embracing the changes that are happening,” said Boulay, an 11-year tattoo industry veteran who is covered in tattoos herself.
“I think tattoos are about self-expression and art, and I think we’re just trying to make it easier for more people to have that experience,” she added.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
ALL ADULTS COVERED: Vaccine hesitancy and mistrust caused the rate of immunization to languish at about 10 percent, despite adequate supplies, an expert said Hong Kong saw a jump in bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after eligibility was widened to all residents aged 16 and older, as the territory works to boost inoculation rates seen as crucial to achieving herd immunity. About 25,200 people reserved slots for BioNTech vaccinations at community centers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, while another 6,100 booked appointments to receive shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the government said. Total bookings, which include first and second doses, more than doubled from 14,700 a day earlier. The figures do not include private clinics, which offer Sinovac jabs. The expansion, announced earlier
A Syrian surface-to-air missile yesterday exploded in southern Israel, the Israeli military said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel. The military said that in response to the launch, it attacked several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that fired the projectile that struck its territory. Syria’s state news agency said that Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli attack that targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs. “Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them,” the agency said. Four soldiers were injured
FRAGILE: Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that both sides would need to stay vigilant so that the first flights could be smoothly launched A quarantine-free air “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally slated to get off the ground with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan initially being shelved in November last year. Having been largely shut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings yesterday, they laid out details and requirements for would-be travelers. Hong Kong said that people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying, while there was no such