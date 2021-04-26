Myanmar’s shadow government of ousted lawmakers has welcomed a call by Southeast Asian leaders for an end to “military violence” after their crisis talks in Jakarta with Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
The junta leader on Saturday attended a high-level summit with ASEAN leaders to discuss Myanmar’s mounting crisis.
Since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup, Myanmar has been in an uproar with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.
Photo: Reuters
Security forces have deployed live ammunition to quell the demonstrations, killing more than 740 people in brutal crackdowns, local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has said.
The ASEAN meeting produced a consensus that there would be “an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar,” the bloc said on Saturday.
It added that ASEAN would also have a special envoy to “facilitate mediation” between all parties, and that the representative could travel to Myanmar.
However, while they “heard calls for the release of all political prisoners,” a commitment to free them was not included in the consensus statement.
On Saturday, a spokesperson from the shadow government — known as the National Unity Government — said that ASEAN’s statement was “encouraging news.”
“We look forward to firm action by ASEAN to follow up its decisions and restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region,” said Sasa, the National Unity Government’s minister of international cooperation, who is in hiding with the rest of his fellow lawmakers.
The lawmakers — most of whom were part of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party — are wanted for high treason by the military.
Overnight, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the bloc would continue to call for the release of all political prisoners.
As Myanmar nears three months under the military regime, escalating violence by its security forces — especially in urban centers — has pushed protesters and prominent advocates into hiding.
The military has also reduced communications across the country, imposing a nightly Internet shutdown for 70 consecutive days and restricting mobile data to a mere trickle.
By Saturday, the number of detainees climbed to 3,389, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.
Yesterday, independent news outlet The Irrawaddy said that former editor Thu Thu Tha was arrested in Thanlyin, a city across the river from Yangon.
“In spite of Min Aung Hlaing’s appearance at the ASEAN summit, it’s business as usual,” Irrawaddy founder Aung Zaw told reporters, adding that most of his staff members are in hiding.
On Saturday, as the junta chief attended the meeting with ASEAN leaders and foreign ministers in Jakarta, soldiers and police fired on protesters near Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw.
One 50-year-old protester was held by the police and shot dead by a soldier, an eyewitness told reporters.
Despite the threat of violence, protesters across Myanmar continued to take to the streets yesterday — from the northern jade mining city of Hpakant to eastern Karenni state.
In central Myingyan — where brutal crackdowns have forced residents to hide in nearby villages — protesters smeared red paint on some of the city’s buildings to protest the bloodshed.
“Give power back to the people,” read graffiti on the city’s sidewalks.
State-run newspaper New Light of Myanmar yesterday reported on Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Jakarta, saying that he discussed the country’s “political changes.”
However, it made no mention of ASEAN’s consensus for a halt to violence.
Independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar Tom Andrews said that it remains to be seen how effective the bloc’s engagement is.
“The result of the ASEAN summit will be found in Myanmar, not [in] a document,” Andrews wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Will the killing stop? Will the terrorizing of neighborhoods end?”
The military has justified its power seizure as a means to protect democracy, alleging electoral fraud in elections last year, in which Aung San Suu Kyi’s party had won in a landslide.
