Down an overgrown country road, three startled wild horses with rugged coats and rigid manes dart into the flourishing overgrowth of their unlikely nature reserve: the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
Thirty-five years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster — an anniversary commemorated in the former Soviet country on Monday next week — surging flora and fauna have taken over deserted residential blocks, shops and official buildings topped with communist icons.
Ukrainian authorities say that the area might not be fit for humans for 24,000 years, but for now, this breed of wild horse has thrived.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s really a symbol of the reserve and even the exclusion zone in general,” said Denys Vyshnevsky, an official at the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.
The explosion in the fourth reactor at the nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986, left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated, and led to the creation of a no-man’s-land within a 30km radius of the station.
Dozens of villages and towns were evacuated, turning the area into a giant reserve unprecedented in Europe by its size.
More than three decades after the incident, there has been an influx of visitors to the area, spurring authorities to seek official status — and protection — from UNESCO.
Since the disaster, the area has become a haven for elk, wolves — and the stocky, endangered breed of wild horse native to Asia, Przewalski’s horse.
The breed, named after Russian scientist Nikolai Przewalski, who discovered it in the Gobi Desert, became all but extinct by the middle of the 20th century, partially due to overhunting.
It was reintroduced by scientists to areas of Mongolia, China and Russia as part of preservation efforts.
In a different program, 30 of the horses in 1998 were released into the Chernobyl zone, replacing an extinct horse native to the region.
The experiment was soon halted, but the horses remained and now number about 150 in the exclusion zone, with another 60 over the border in Belarus.
“Paradoxically, this is a unique opportunity to preserve biodiversity,” Vyshnevsky said.
Under the right conditions, the Ukrainian herd could eventually increase to 300 or even 500 animals, said Sergiy Zhyla, a researcher at the reserve.
Researchers at Prague Zoo participating in the conservation efforts say that the global population of Przewalski’s horses has grown to 2,700.
Following the success in Chernobyl, there is discussion over introducing other endangered species, such as the European bison.
“We’ll be able to recreate the landscape that was here before humans began intensely exploiting the region,” he said.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed