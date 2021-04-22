French prosecutors on Tuesday announced an international arrest warrant for a leading figure in conspiracy circles who is suspected of helping to organize the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl that gripped the nation last week.
The girl, identified as Mia, was found on Sunday with her 28-year-old mother, Lola Montemaggi, by police in Switzerland, following an intense five-day search after she was taken from her grandmother’s home in Poulieres, eastern France.
Five men, as well as Montemaggi, have been detained over the abduction, which saw three of the men pose as child welfare officials to convince the grandmother to hand over Mia.
Prosecutors said the plot was code-named “Operation Lima,” and that they had walkie-talkies, camping gear, fake license plates and a budget of 3,000 euros (US$3,600) to cover expenses.
They said the mother’s associates in the kidnapping plan were anti-system activists who believe that “children in care are unfairly taken from their parents.”
After questioning the suspects, investigators said that they might have been helped by Remy Daillet, known to French police as a proponent of extremist conspiracy theories and a populist takeover of the state.
Daillet, 54, was a former regional leader of the centrist Democratic Movement Party before he was excluded in 2010.
French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday reported that he has been living in Malaysia for several years.
“Remy Daillet appears to be a leading organizer of the ‘movement’ to which the suspects belong,” state prosecutor Francois Perain in the eastern city of Nancy said in a statement.
He might also have “played a role in organizing the kidnapping and provided the contact details for the person who took in the mother and child in Neuchatel” as they fled France, he said.
According to Le Parisien, French investigators said Daillet might also have encouraged a vehicle ramming attack on a police station in Dax, southwestern France, in November last year.
Last summer, they said he used a fake social media account to praise vandals who defaced a prominent Nazi massacre memorial at Oradour-sur-Glane, with slogans denying the Holocaust.
Mia’s mother had lost custody of her daughter and was no longer allowed to see her alone or speak with her on the telephone.
Hundreds of police were mobilized in the search, which ended on Sunday morning at a squat inside an abandoned factory in the Swiss municipality of Sainte-Croix.
Mia was on Monday returned to her grandmother’s care, while Lola Montemaggi remains in Swiss custody awaiting extradition.
