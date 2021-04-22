Chadian President Idriss Deby has died in combat just a day after securing re-election, opening a period of uncertainty in a country that is a key strategic ally of the West in a troubled region.
His son was immediately named transitional leader as head of a military council, and the government and parliament were dissolved.
However, the army vowed “free and democratic” elections after an 18-month transitional period.
Photo: Reuters
Late on Tuesday, the army said that Deby had died from injuries sustained as he led his troops against rebels, who last week launched an offensive against his regime from Libya.
Chad had claimed victory against the fighters, but soon after the announcement of Deby’s death, they vowed to pursue their offensive and march on the capital N’Djamena.
The shocking news came just a day after the 68-year-old career military man was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that gave him a sixth term in office.
The army also announced a curfew and border closures, while a state funeral is planned for tomorrow.
Deby, also known as “marshal,” had ruled Chad with an iron fist since taking power on the back of a coup in 1990, and often put members of his family and ethnic group in key positions in government and the military.
Nonetheless, he was a key ally in the West’s anti-militant campaign in the Sahel region, particularly due to the relative strength of Chad’s military, and its ability to supply weaponry and soldiers.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that Deby was a “key partner,” and had made significant contributions to help “combat terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime in the Sahel.”
The US and the EU offered their condolences, urging a peaceful transition of power.
Following the announcement of Deby’s death, presidential guard officers in civilian clothes and police dressed in black roamed N’Djamena — although the military presence was no more intensive than since the rebel offensive began in northern Chad on April 11, the day of the presidential election.
The army said that Deby had been commanding his forces on Saturday and Sunday as they battled the rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad.
Deby “has just breathed his last breath defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield,” Chadian Army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said on state television.
He initially said that Deby had died on Tuesday, but the presidential office later gave the date as Monday.
A military council, led by the late president’s 37-year-old son, four-star general Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, would replace him, the army said.
