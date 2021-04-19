Haiti’s Catholic Church speaks out as crises worsen

Might the Catholic Church help chart a way out of the multiple crises facing Haiti? By openly criticizing governmental “inaction” and last week demonstrating its capacity for wide-scale mobilization, the church has made clear it plans to take a more direct role in addressing the daunting challenges facing the Caribbean island.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is grappling with multiple crises, including out-of-control gang violence and months of political instability.

In the past few days, Haiti’s Catholic Church has found itself thrust into the spotlight over the still-unresolved abduction of 10 people, including seven Catholic clergy members.

Catholic clergy participate in a Mass at the church of San Pedro in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday to protest the abduction of 10 people, including seven clergy members, on 11 April. Photo: EPA-EFE

The shocking kidnapping on April 11 sent shock waves across the island and beyond.

It was the final straw for many increasingly exasperated Haitians, forcing Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday to announce a reshuffling of the government.

“The Catholic Church can help bring about change. The country needs it,” said Andre Michel, a member of the opposition.

Catholicism is the dominant religion in Haiti.

The church “enjoys great confidence among the majority of the population,” said Haitian Cardinal Chibly Langlois, in an exclusive interview a few days after Moise named Claude Joseph the new prime minister.

In difficult moments, the cardinal said, people expect “a word from the Catholic Church,” as it stands with them “in the most abandoned and remote parts of the country.”

Denouncing the “impotence” of the authorities in the face of a troubling spike in kidnappings, Langlois said that an effective means had to be found to “stem this crisis.”

While emphasizing that church officials are “not in a position for now to play the role of mediator,” Langlois — the first Haitian cardinal — said that he was weighing “other means to help find a solution to a crisis that has gone on too long.”

In 2014, at a time of high tension, he took part in talks between the executive branch and political parties.

On Thursday, the church, joined by many businesses and schools, observed a work stoppage to demand the liberation of the hostages — among them five Haitian clergy members, and a French priest and a nun — bringing economic activity to a standstill.

Catholic Masses have quickly been transformed into a protest movement against the authorities.

By launching this national movement, the Catholic Church has proved “its importance in a country with a strong religious tradition,” said Reginald Boulos, a businessman and political figure who sees the church as “a moral force.”

On Mondaylast week, the archdiocese of Port-au-Prince issued a statement deploring “the descent into hell of Haitian society” and denouncing as unprecedented the “violence of armed gangs.”

It added that the “public authorities” are not “immune from suspicion.”

This more direct approach by Catholic officials “may offer some hope of resolving this crisis,” sociologist Auguste D’Meza said.

However, he added that the church alone “is not strong enough to play an important role in this transition.”

The church hierarchy in Haiti has long been dominated by French priests. In the 1950s they engaged in a power struggle with former Haitian president Francois Duvalier.

“Papa Doc” Duvalier had revived the island’s voodoo traditions as part of a fierce assault on Haitian Catholicism, finally obtaining from the Vatican the power to name the Catholic hierarchy, helping to consolidate his authoritarian regime.

That opened an era of church subordination to the state, which continued during the reign of his son, former Haitian president Jean-Claude Duvalier, known as “Baby Doc,” but under pope John-Paul II, the Catholic Church sided with the forces of change that eventually led to the downfall of the Duvalier dynasty.

So with its recent criticism, the church has returned to the more forthcoming attitude of the early 1980s, D’Meza said.