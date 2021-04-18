World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Russian tit-for-tat slammed

Moscow’s request that 10 US diplomats leave the country in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity was “escalatory and regrettable,” a US Department of State spokesperson said on Friday. “It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States,” the spokesperson said.

PHILLIPINES

Alleged militants killed

The military killed an Egyptian who was allegedly planning a suicide attack and two local militants of Abu Sayyaf, an Islamic State-linked group, military officials said yesterday. Troops on Friday gunned them down in a 10-minute firefight in southern Sulu Province and recovered three assault rifles, they said. Military officials did not indicate how the three were tracked down, but suggested that troops were helped by intelligence provided by villagers. “The support of the public in our peace and security operations is much, much needed,” military commander Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters. The Egyptian, who was identified only as Yusop, was the son of an Egyptian militant, Siti Aisyah, who died in 2019 when she detonated a bomb and was shot by troops in Sulu’s Indanan town. Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted by the US for ransom kidnappings, beheadings of hostages and deadly bombings.

INDIA

COVID-19 cases soar

Health authorities reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed yesterday. It was the eighth record daily increase in the past nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the US, which has reported more than 32 million infections. India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed.

CHINA

Icelander sanctioned

Beijing has sanctioned an individual from Iceland, the embassy in Reykjavik said on Friday, after the island nation sanctioned Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Iceland’s move, which follows sanctions imposed on Chinese officials last month by the EU, US, UK and Canada, was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation,” the embassy said in a statement. Western governments are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China, where the US says China is committing genocide. China denies all accusations of abuse. The embassy said that Beijing would sanction an unnamed Icelandic person “who seriously harms China’s sovereignty and interests by maliciously spreading lies and disinformation.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also summoned Iceland’s ambassador to Beijing over the case, the embassy said.

MALAYSIA

Agriculture secret cracked

After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say that they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world’s most expensive fruits. The farmers, who work for agricultural brand Mono Premium Melon, regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called tama fuki in Japanese, which is said to enhance their flavor, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.