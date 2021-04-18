UNITED STATES
Russian tit-for-tat slammed
Moscow’s request that 10 US diplomats leave the country in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity was “escalatory and regrettable,” a US Department of State spokesperson said on Friday. “It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States,” the spokesperson said.
PHILLIPINES
Alleged militants killed
The military killed an Egyptian who was allegedly planning a suicide attack and two local militants of Abu Sayyaf, an Islamic State-linked group, military officials said yesterday. Troops on Friday gunned them down in a 10-minute firefight in southern Sulu Province and recovered three assault rifles, they said. Military officials did not indicate how the three were tracked down, but suggested that troops were helped by intelligence provided by villagers. “The support of the public in our peace and security operations is much, much needed,” military commander Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters. The Egyptian, who was identified only as Yusop, was the son of an Egyptian militant, Siti Aisyah, who died in 2019 when she detonated a bomb and was shot by troops in Sulu’s Indanan town. Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted by the US for ransom kidnappings, beheadings of hostages and deadly bombings.
INDIA
COVID-19 cases soar
Health authorities reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed yesterday. It was the eighth record daily increase in the past nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the US, which has reported more than 32 million infections. India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed.
CHINA
Icelander sanctioned
Beijing has sanctioned an individual from Iceland, the embassy in Reykjavik said on Friday, after the island nation sanctioned Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Iceland’s move, which follows sanctions imposed on Chinese officials last month by the EU, US, UK and Canada, was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation,” the embassy said in a statement. Western governments are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China, where the US says China is committing genocide. China denies all accusations of abuse. The embassy said that Beijing would sanction an unnamed Icelandic person “who seriously harms China’s sovereignty and interests by maliciously spreading lies and disinformation.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also summoned Iceland’s ambassador to Beijing over the case, the embassy said.
MALAYSIA
Agriculture secret cracked
After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say that they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world’s most expensive fruits. The farmers, who work for agricultural brand Mono Premium Melon, regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called tama fuki in Japanese, which is said to enhance their flavor, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
The Australian government yesterday said that it had decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine and identified a second case of a rare blood clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca shot. The Australian government had been in talks with the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant, which had asked the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for provisional registration. However, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt ruled out a J&J contract, because its vaccine was similar to the AstraZeneca product, which Australia had already contracted for 53.8 million doses. Hunt said the government was following the advice of Australia’s scientific and technical advisory
The Indonesian government has said it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine it has been using, after China’s top disease control official said that current vaccines offer low protection against the novel coronavirus. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, on Monday said the WHO had found that the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 percent effective. Clinical trials in Indonesia for the vaccine from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac showed that it was 65 percent effective, she said. “It means ... the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very