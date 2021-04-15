For almost 10 years, the clock hanging in Bunshun Sakano’s temple was a reminder of the day nature’s force came close to destroying his community.
The clock, which is thought to be about 100 years old, stopped ticking on March 11, 2011, after Japan’s northeast coast was struck by an earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people.
Fumonji temple, which lies a few hundred meters from the tsunami-hit coast in Yamamoto, a town in Miyagi Prefecture, was hit by the waves, with only its pillars and roof spared by the deluge.
Sakano rescued the clock, cleaned it and wound the spring, but its hands refused to budge.
Then late on Feb. 13 — just weeks before the 10th anniversary of the disaster — the same region was struck by another powerful earthquake, described by seismologists as an aftershock of the March 2011 quake.
The following morning Sakano, the Buddhist temple’s head priest, went to check the main hall for any damage when he heard a ticking sound.
The clock, which had remained silent even after being repeatedly cleaned, was moving again. Two months later, it is still ticking.
“Maybe it’s pushing me to move forward with new determination,” Sakano, 58, told the Mainichi Shimbun. “It’s like a sign of encouragement that the real restoration is yet to come.”
The clock, which Sakano had bought at an antique shop in Fukushima Prefecture several years before the 2011 disaster, appears to have been shaken back into action by the force of February’s quake.
A representative of Seiko, the clock’s maker, told the Mainichi: “It’s possible that the pendulum, which had stopped, started moving again with the shaking of the earthquake, or that dust that had built up inside came loose.”
The clock was a silent source of inspiration for Sakano, as he set about helping the local community in the aftermath of the tsunami, bringing together volunteers and, a year later, opening a cafe for people whose homes had been destroyed.
Recently, with neighborhood meetings and volunteering put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sakano had started to wonder if the time had come to end his community activities.
However, when the clock started ticking again, he said, it was as if it was imploring him not to give up and to “start moving again.”
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest