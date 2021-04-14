World News Quick Take

GHANA

Twitter to set up Africa HQ

Twitter announced on Monday it was recruiting 11 people in the nation, its first hires on the African continent, and plans to open an office there later. The social media giant joins Facebook and other tech companies moving into Africa, where founder Jack Dorsey spent a month in 2019. “Africa will define the future,” Dorsey said at the time, after visiting Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and South Africa. The jobs advertised in Ghana include positions for engineering, marketing and communications specialists. “The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Twitter on Monday. “This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.” Facebook has several offices in Africa, including in Nigeria.

UNITED STATES

Wests agree on joint custody

Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, new divorce documents showed. His attorneys filed his response on Friday in the Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West’s divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their six-and-a-half-year marriage. His filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, who turns two next month.

UNITED STATES

‘The Rock’ eyes presidency

Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson on Monday said that he would run for president if he felt he had enough support from Americans. Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the nation, has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years. “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” said, when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the Today show on Monday. The former professional wrestler, known as “The Rock,” did not say which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House. His remarks follow an online public opinion poll released last week by consumer trends company Piplsay that found about 46 percent of Americans would consider voting for him. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick-up truck driving, fanny-pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” Johnson said in an Instagram posting.

UNITED STATES

Biden’s dog trained, again

President Joe Biden’s rambunctious young dog Major is leaving the White House again, this time for extra schooling in how to behave more like a presidential canine. Major would “undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House,” said Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden. “The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, DC area, and it is expected to last a few weeks.” The transition to the White House has been tricky for the German shepherd, a former rescue pup. Last month, Major was briefly sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident. Major’s fellow German shepherd companion, Champ, is staying with his masters.