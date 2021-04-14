New Year muted in Myanmar

‘NO THINGYAN’: A Twitter user wrote that they could not enjoy the holiday this year, while festivities that did go ahead were mixed with anti-coup symbols

Reuters





Opponents of military rule in Myanmar yesterday canceled traditional new year festivities and instead showed their anger at a Feb. 1 military coup through silent displays of defiance and small protests across the country.

The five-day holiday, known as Thingyan, is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.

“We do not celebrate Myanmar Thingyan this year, since over 700 of our innocent brave souls have been killed,” a Twitter user named Shwe Ei wrote.

Women walk in a procession to wash Buddha statues during a Thingyan festival in Sittwe, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Women wearing fine clothes for the most important holiday of the year protested holding traditional pots containing seven flowers and sprigs that are displayed at this time.

Many people painted the protesters’ three-finger salute on their Thingyan pots.

Small protests were held in numerous towns, images posted by media showed.

In some places, people set out dozens of Thingyan pots daubed with messages such as “Save Myanmar” in silent shows of opposition to the military.

There were no immediate reports of violence, but information has become scarce because of the junta’s curbs on broadband Internet and mobile data services.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

Protest leaders have called for similar demonstrations throughout the holiday, which runs until Saturday.

“We cannot enjoy this year. We will celebrate once we get democracy,” said another Twitter user, named Su Su Soe.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy.

Opponents of military rule have staged daily protests and workers in many sectors have gone on strike.

Burmese security forces have responded with force, killing 710 protesters since the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.