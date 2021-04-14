Opponents of military rule in Myanmar yesterday canceled traditional new year festivities and instead showed their anger at a Feb. 1 military coup through silent displays of defiance and small protests across the country.
The five-day holiday, known as Thingyan, is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.
“We do not celebrate Myanmar Thingyan this year, since over 700 of our innocent brave souls have been killed,” a Twitter user named Shwe Ei wrote.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Women wearing fine clothes for the most important holiday of the year protested holding traditional pots containing seven flowers and sprigs that are displayed at this time.
Many people painted the protesters’ three-finger salute on their Thingyan pots.
Small protests were held in numerous towns, images posted by media showed.
In some places, people set out dozens of Thingyan pots daubed with messages such as “Save Myanmar” in silent shows of opposition to the military.
There were no immediate reports of violence, but information has become scarce because of the junta’s curbs on broadband Internet and mobile data services.
A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.
Protest leaders have called for similar demonstrations throughout the holiday, which runs until Saturday.
“We cannot enjoy this year. We will celebrate once we get democracy,” said another Twitter user, named Su Su Soe.
The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy.
Opponents of military rule have staged daily protests and workers in many sectors have gone on strike.
Burmese security forces have responded with force, killing 710 protesters since the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest