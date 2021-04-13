The number of COVID-19 patients under 40 in intensive care in Brazil surpassed older groups last month, a researcher said on Sunday, amid a deadly surge driven partly by a new variant.
The number of people aged 39 or younger in intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19 last month rose sharply to more than 11,000, or 52.2 percent of the total, the Brazilian ICU Project said.
That was up from 14.6 percent of total ICU patients early in the pandemic and about 45 percent from September last year through February.
Photo: Reuters
“Previously, this was a population that would typically only develop a less-severe form of the disease and would not need intensive care. So the increase for this age group is very significant,” said Ederlon Rezende, co-coordinator of the project, an initiative of the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine.
He said various factors could be driving the increase.
Patients over 80, who fell from 13.6 percent to 7.8 percent of the total in Brazil’s ICUs last month, are now largely vaccinated.
Young people are also more likely to expose themselves to the coronavirus, whether because they have to leave home to work or believe they are less vulnerable, he added.
MORE VIRULENT
Another factor might be the new Brazilian variant, known as P1, which experts say is partly responsible for the nation’s COVID-19 death toll exploding last month.
The numbers suggest that P1, which can reinfect people who have had the original strain of the coronavirus, might also be more virulent, Rezende said.
“The patients arriving in ICUs now are younger, have no pre-existing conditions and are developing more severe cases of the virus, too,” he said.
The number of ICU patients without pre-existing conditions increased by nearly one-third last month, to 30.3 percent of the total, while the proportion of patients put on ventilators reached a pandemic record of 58.1 percent, the project’s data showed.
Brazil registered more than 66,500 COVID-19 deaths last month, more than double the hard-hit nation’s previous monthly record in July last year.
The disease has claimed 353,137 lives in the nation of 212 million people, a death toll second only to that of the US.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest