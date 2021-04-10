US President Joe Biden on Thursday branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” at a White House ceremony to unveil his first attempt at getting the problem under control.
“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop,” he said, calling shootings “a public health crisis.”
“It’s an international embarrassment,” the Democrat, flanked by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and US Vice President Kamala Harris, told US Congress members and gun control campaigners in the White House Rose Garden.
Photo: AFP
“Enough prayers,” Biden said. “Time for some action.”
Several hours after Biden’s announcement, a shooter opened fire at a Texas cabinetry plant where he was employed, killing one person and wounding five, several of whom were in critical condition.
With Congress unable to agree on broad gun regulations, such as stricter background checks for buyers, Biden announced six executive measures which he said would help tamp down the crisis.
Republicans immediately attacked the proposal, with the party’s senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of “unconstitutional overreach.”
In addition to modest moves on the politically hyper-sensitive issue, Biden used his Rose Garden speech to announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent and former law enforcement officer, as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Reflecting the lack of unity in Washington around anything to do with firearms restrictions, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — a key agency in the fight against gun violence — has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.
Biden’s measures included a proposed rule to “stop proliferation of ghost guns,” as firearms built from home kits are known.
The White House said that these homemade weapons are especially of concern because they have no serial numbers and cannot be traced after being used in crimes.
Another proposed rule would tighten regulations on arm braces designed to stabilize pistols, a device used by the man who killed 10 people in a Colorado grocery store last month. Under the rule, pistols with braces would be classified as short-barreled rifles, putting them under stricter control.
Other measures include boosting support for agencies involved in tackling community violence and ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the US since 2000.
Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from shootings.
While mass shootings such as recent killings in Colorado, Georgia and California attract the most attention, more than half of the annual death toll is due to suicide.
Biden said that his proposals were just a start and urged Congress to take on far-reaching measures, such as added background checks and ending the sale of powerful rifles often used in mass killings.
“I know that the conversation about guns in this country can be a difficult one, but even here, there is much more common ground than anyone would believe,” he said.
“The idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation,” he added.
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in
The Catholic church of the parish of Hard is one of many in Austria that decided to fly the rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQ community after the Vatican ruled last month that the church could not bless same-sex partnerships. The powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), handed down a ruling that same-sex unions could not be blessed despite their “positive elements.” The office wrote that while God “never ceases to bless each of his pilgrim children in this world... he does not and cannot bless sin.” Hard’s parish priest, Erich