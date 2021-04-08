Dubai authorities on Tuesday said that those involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in the city are to be deported, after the footage went viral and prompted a crackdown.
Dubai Attorney General Issam Issa al-Humaidan said that the public prosecution has completed investigations and those behind the photo shoot are to be sent back to their countries.
At least 11 Ukrainian women and a Russian were arrested over the widely shared video on charges of public debauchery and spreading pornography.
The move to deport the foreigners is highly unusual for the legal system in Dubai, an absolutely ruled sheikhdom.
Typically, such cases go to trial or are otherwise adjudicated before deportation.
Earlier this week, Dubai police announced that they had arrested a group of people on debauchery charges over a widely shared video showing naked women posing in broad daylight on a balcony overlooking the city’s upscale Marina neighborhood.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that 11 of the detained women were Ukrainian, while a Russian diplomat in Dubai said that the photographer who filmed and took photographs of the naked women held Russian citizenship.
The nude photo shoot scandal comes just days before Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lands in nearby Doha, Qatar, for an official state visit.
Over the years, Dubai has increasingly promoted itself as a popular destination for Russians on holiday.
Signs in Cyrillic are a common sight at the city’s major malls.
Dubai is a top destination for the world’s Instagram influencers and models, who fill their social media feeds with slick bikini-clad selfies from the coastal emirate’s luxury hotels and artificial islands.
However, the city’s brand as a glitzy foreign tourist destination has at times provoked controversy and collided with the sheikhdom’s strict rules governing public behavior and expression, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.
Dubai police declined to identify those detained.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
CIVIL WAR? UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said the military is too cruel and many ethnic fighters are standing in clear opposition Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing yesterday, after a UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent “bloodbath” as the junta represses protests. More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, halting Myanmar’s decade-old experiment in democracy. The UN Security Council on Wednesday held an urgent closed-door session on the escalating crisis, and UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged them to act. “I appeal to this council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do