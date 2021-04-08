Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the EU.
Later this month, the EU is set to formally give halloumi, or hellim in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which would take effect from October, the Cyprus Department of Agriculture said.
The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros Dairy, which has about 25 percent of Cyprus’ export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as about 1500.
Photo: Reuters
“Unfortunately in recent years, many countries tried to copy us, so the registration will help very much, in that other countries will not produce halloumi or something similar that misleads consumers,” he said.
As a child, Petrou learned the secrets of making halloumi from his late mother, Kakkoulou, who sold it at farmers’ markets.
As she gently stirred the milk to separate the curds in a vast hartzin, or cauldron, he would mill around the kitchen, observing her.
Photo: Reuters
In 1982, Petrou started selling halloumi under the Alambra brand to supplement his income as a first-division soccer player, and he has not looked back.
From using 250 liters of milk per day to make halloumi, Petrou’s company, initially set up with an elder brother, now processes 250 tonnes of milk per day, employing 220 people and exporting to 40 countries.
Its expansion mirrors that of Cyprus’ halloumi production.
Now the country’s second-most valuable export after pharmaceuticals, the industry has grown between 20 percent and 22 percent annually in the past five years, official data showed.
The agriculture department said that it has now set its sights on expanding into China.
There were hurdles to overcome in securing the prized PDO status, including disagreements on the ratios of goat, sheep and cows’ milk in the recipe.
Until 2024, the ratios are to be set by decree, and after that at least 50 percent is to be made up of sheep and goats’ milk, with the rest supplemented by cows’ milk.
Although recipes for halloumi abound online, locals prefer to enjoy the versatile cheese is its simplest form — tossed in the frying pan or on a barbecue, eaten raw with melon in the summer, or cubed and thrown in to boil with trahana, a cracked wheat and yoghurt soup eaten in winter.
“A lot of tourists come here looking for it,” said Evroulla Ioannou, who serves up grilled halloumi at her restaurant in Nicosia, Cyprus’ capital.
“Some only know it by name, so they come to try it — and from what I see, they really like it,” she said.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
CIVIL WAR? UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said the military is too cruel and many ethnic fighters are standing in clear opposition Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing yesterday, after a UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent “bloodbath” as the junta represses protests. More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, halting Myanmar’s decade-old experiment in democracy. The UN Security Council on Wednesday held an urgent closed-door session on the escalating crisis, and UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged them to act. “I appeal to this council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do