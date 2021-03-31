The French government has vowed to do everything possible to avoid a third national lockdown, but with cases rising sharply almost everywhere and hospitals in Paris overflowing, another crippling shutdown looks likely.
This week will be decisive for the strategy overseen by French President Emmanuel Macron and his government, who argue that every day without a lockdown is a bonus for France, which they see as exhausted after a year of restrictions.
New tougher measures were introduced on March 20 covering around one-third of the population, including the Paris region, but the French government stopped short of full stay-at-home orders, with many shops still open and people allowed to meet outside in small groups.
Pressure is now rising to close schools and go further, with many medics and epidemiologists warning that COVID-19 is out of control.
“If we arrive at a point where the risk is too great, we’ve always said a lockdown is the ultimate decision, the final resort,” French lawmaker Aurore Berge told the Public Senat TV channel on Monday.
France’s vaccine rollout has also been hit by a chronic shortage of doses, while the daily figures for new infections and hospitalizations make for grim reading.
Over the past seven days, an average of about 37,000 new cases have been reported daily, up one-quarter on the previous seven-day period, while bed shortages in hospitals in the most affected areas are becoming acute.
More than 40 doctors and emergency care directors from the Paris region on Sunday put their names to an open letter warning that hospitals would soon have to start rationing access to intensive care beds and select patients judged to have the best chance of survival.
“We cannot remain silent without betraying the Hippocratic oath we once made,” they wrote.
Macron has always made this a red line, saying that he would never force medical staff to make such life-or-death choices.
“In 10 days, 15 days or three weeks, we might be overwhelmed,” Remi Salomon, an official at AP-HP public hospitals in Paris, told the BFMTV news channel, pleading for a new lockdown.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though