The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana said on Saturday, repeating the demand that the flotilla be withdrawn immediately.
International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a “swarming and threatening presence” of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia.
The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila’s 200 nautical mile (370km) exclusive economic zone.
Photo: EPA-EFE / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
The Philippine military aircraft were sent daily to monitor the situation, Lorenzana said in a statement.
The military would also increase its naval presence in the South China Sea to conduct “sovereignty patrols” and protect Filipino fishers, he said.
“Our air and sea assets are ready to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Lorenzana said.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It has said that the vessels at the Whitsun Reef were fishing boats taking refuge from rough seas and that there were no militia aboard.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reaffirmed to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (黃溪連) that the country had won a landmark arbitration case in 2016, which made clear its sovereign entitlements amid rival claims by China, a Philippine government spokesman said last week.
Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, China and Vietnam have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which at least US$3.4 trillion of annual trade passes.
