Climate summit snubs Australia prime minister

NO AMBITION? Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was shamed by the summit’s rejection, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him a ‘high bar’ was needed

The Guardian





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Australia was denied a speaking slot at a leaders’ climate ambition summit in December last year because his government had not set ambitious commitments to address the climate crisis.

In a sign of the growing international pressure over climate, Johnson also said that he expected Australia to set a timeframe this year to meet net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and increase its short-term commitments — steps that the Morrison government continues to resist.

The comments were included in a letter dated Dec. 8 last year — four days before the summit — that was tabled in an Australian Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Monday night.

A loaded coal truck drives inside Rio Tinto’s Hunter Valley operations in Lemington, Australia, on April 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Johnson said that the British president of the next major climate summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma, had told Australian Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor why Morrison had not been allocated a speaking berth.

“You’ll understand that we have tried to set a high bar for this summit to encourage countries to come forward with ambitious commitments,” he wrote.

Morrison was embarrassed by the summit rejection, having earlier told the Australian parliament that he would use his appearance to “correct mistruths” about his government’s oft-criticized record on emissions reduction.

Morrison had reportedly wanted to use the summit to say that Australia no longer expected to use controversial “carryover credits” to meet its 2030 emissions target.

Australia’s plan to use the credits was diplomatically contentious, and other countries did not see a pledge to potentially drop it as an ambitious step. Dozens of nations opposed their use at the last major climate summit in Madrid on the grounds they do not represent new emissions cuts.

A former French environment minister, Laurence Tubiana, said it suggested that Australia was “cheating” on the Paris Agreement.

Australia is facing rising pressure to set a goal of meeting net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

More than 100 countries have set this target, and it is backed by Australian state governments, and many business and civic leaders.

While the 2050 target remains a point of dispute, the UK and the US are focused on encouraging countries to set more ambitious 2030 goals before the Glasgow conference, known as COP26.

The UK and the EU last year set targets of a 68 percent and 55 percent cut by 2030, compared with 1990 emission levels respectively. Canada and Japan are expected to set new 2030 goals before a G7 meeting in England in June.

Australia’s 2030 emissions target is a 26 to 28 percent cut below 2005 levels, while scientists and analysts have calculated that the target should be doubled if the country is to play its part under a global net-zero goal.