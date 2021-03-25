HK reporter on trial over data search

PUBLIC DATABASE: Choy Yuk-ling’s investigation had found that rural pro-Beijing communities were implicated in a mob attack in 2019 against democracy advocates

AFP, HONG KONG





An award-winning Hong Kong journalist yesterday went on trial for accessing vehicle ownership details on official databases during an investigation into the perpetrators of an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists.

The prosecution of Choy Yuk-ling (蔡玉玲), a producer with public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), has deepened concerns over press freedoms as Beijing moves to stamp out dissent in the wake of huge democracy protests.

Some of Choy’s colleagues gathered outside the court holding banners that read “Journalism is not a crime,” and “Without fear or favor.”

Choy pleaded not guilty to two counts of “knowingly making a false statement” to access license plate ownership records on Hong Kong’s vehicle database.

She faces up to six months in jail and a HK$5,000 fine (US$644) if convicted.

The database searches were made for an RTHK documentary last year, titled Who Owns The Truth? that looked into an attack on democracy protesters by a gang of men armed with clubs and sticks.

The police’s failure to respond quickly enough to the July 2019 assault was a turning point in the huge pro-democracy protests that year, further hammering public trust in the force.

RTHK used footage filmed by witnesses and security cameras — as well as public license plate searches and interviews — to piece together events.

It uncovered new details about the alleged attackers, some of whom have links to politically influential rural committees that support Beijing.

It also said police failed to respond to the buildup of stick-wielding men ferried into the district by specific vehicles that evening hours before the attack.

Choy was arrested after the documentary aired in November last year.

Hong Kong maintains a publicly accessible license plate database, which has long been used by journalists, including pro-Beijing news outlets.

However, authorities announced that a rule change that had been quietly introduced no longer allowed journalists to make searches.

Prosecutors yesterday said Choy clicked “other traffic and transport-related matters” on the online form to justify her searches.

“Visiting the addresses and seeking to do interviews about the car and its use on a certain day is not related to traffic and transport — neither is news reporting,” prosecutor Derek Lau said.

Defense lawyer Derek Chan said that her search was “related to traffic and transport matters,” because she was trying to uncover who supplied weapons for the attackers.

“The car was seen transporting some weapons to the scene and the application was trying to figure out who might be using the car,” Chan added.

All media is state-controlled in authoritarian China, while foreign reporters face heavy restrictions. Hong Kong remains a major Asian media hub with a vibrant local press and many international outlets hosting regional headquarters there.

However, the territory has steadily slid down media freedom rankings since its return to China in 1997.

Since the democracy protests, Beijing has cracked down on opponents, imposing a sweeping National Security Law and unveiling plans to ensure only “staunch patriots” run Hong Kong.