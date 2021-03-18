Hong Konger turns tree waste into household products

Reuters, HONG KONG





The growl of a chainsaw filled the air as a dead longan tree was felled under the watchful eye of Ricci Wong, founder of a Hong Kong nonprofit to turn tree waste into furniture and other household products.

Farmers and arborists working with private enterprises or government departments call the group to collect the wood whenever they spot fallen or dying trees that need to be removed.

Wong established HK Timberbank after Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018, an intense storm that uprooted tens of thousands of trees in the territory, when he saw what was being sent to the landfill was usable.

Ricci Wong poses amid timber at the HK Timberbank factory in Hong Kong on Feb. 19. Photo: Reuters

“Fresh, clean and healthy wood is also thrown away due to construction or after windstorms. Most of the wood was way more usable than we imagined,” he said.

HK Timberbank last year collected more than 300 tonnes of trees in Hong Kong for recycling, most of which would have otherwise been dumped in landfills because of rot or insect infestation.

Wong and his partners store the wood at an industrial site in the New Territories, where they have an inventory of more than 80 tree species to use as raw material for furniture, cutting boards, clocks, coasters and art.

Each piece of furniture takes three to four months to manufacture, from drying the wood, to designing and making the items with professional woodworking tools, Wong said.

During a showcase, a customer said she was delighted with her new coffee table.

“It is not too complicated,” Sharon Ho said.

HK Timberbank hopes to expand its operation in coming years, eventually reducing the territory’s reliance on imported wood.

Hong Kong sends more than 380 tonnes of wood and rattan to municipal landfills every day, government figures show.

“We believe we are doing something meaningful, so we have to continue, and we won’t stop until we see results,” Wong said.