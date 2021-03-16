Didi Chuxing driver rams a passenger to death in China

Reuters, BEIJING





A driver employed by China’s largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his vehicle into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media yesterday.

Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the driver had been detained.

Didi said that it was cooperating with the investigation and company representatives had visited the victim’s family.

“After an argument, the driver drove the car and repeatedly rammed into the male passenger and caused his death,” Didi wrote on Sina Weibo.

SAFETY PLEDGE

Two cases of rape and murder in 2018 involving Didi drivers put the firm under public and government scrutiny. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers, and with the latest incident trending on Sina Weibo, it pledged to do more.

“Didi will make the utmost efforts to reduce potential safety risks, provide an extra safety training program for drivers and eliminate the occurrence of safety incidents,” a Didi safety committee representative said.

Didi’s backers include Japan’s Softbank Group Corp and Apple Inc. The firm also operates in several markets outside China, including Australia, Japan, Russia and South America.