Senegal’s opposition has called for a fresh rally in the capital Dakar on Saturday, days after the arrest of a rival to the president sparked the West African nation’s worst unrest in years.
At least five people were killed in clashes between opposition supporters and security forces, which were sparked on Wednesday last week by the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a government critic popular with young people.
The violence, which the opposition has said claimed 11 lives, came as a shock in a country that is usually seen as a haven of stability in an otherwise volatile region.
Photo: AP
Tensions only began to ease on Monday after a court freed Sonko from detention.
The 46-year-old was nonetheless also charged with rape, in a case that he claims was trumped up to smear him.
On Tuesday, an opposition collective that includes Sonko’s Pastef Party called for a peaceful demonstration in Dakar on Saturday, to press for the release of what it termed “political prisoners.”
The collective known as the Movement for Defence of Democracy, or M2D, also called for a day of mourning tomorrow, urging people to wear white to commemorate dead protesters.
On Tuesday, parts of Dakar where protesters had hurled stones at police and torched vehicles returned to calm, although military vehicles remained in position in the government quarter.
“I think things are going to calm down because Sonko has been released. He was unjustly arrested,” said Grace Baramoto, a 37-year-old housewife who stayed home for two days to avoid the turmoil.
Sonko came third in the 2019 presidential election and is considered a contender to replace Senegalese President Macky Sall in 2024.
However, his political future was last month thrown into doubt after a beauty salon employee accused him of raping her.
Then, on Wednesday last week, Sonko was arrested on charges of disturbing public order, after his supporters clashed with police while he was making his way to court for the rape case.
The government’s move sparked a violent backlash that saw protesters clash with police and loot supermarkets, highlighting long-simmering grievances over living standards and inequality in the poor nation.
Military vehicles and police squadrons flooded Dakar on Monday ahead of Sonko’s court hearing, which had been postponed, and thousands of protesters rallied on a central square in the seaside city.
Speaking after his release, Sonko said: “The revolution has already started and nobody can stop it.”
He urged Senegalese to keep demonstrating, saying that protests should be “much larger,” but also peaceful.
Addressing the situation on Monday evening, Sall appealed to protesters to “avoid the logic of confrontation that leads to the worst.”
The courts should be left to do their job “in all independence,” he added.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned