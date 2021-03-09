Australia launched a A$19 million (US$14.6 million) campaign on International Women’s Day urging people to “unmute,” or speak up, when they witness disrespect against women, as its parliament is under scrutiny over sexual assault allegations.
Australian Minister for Women Marise Payne said in a statement yesterday that Australia had made progress toward gender equality, but that “challenges remain” in the home and workplace.
In launching the campaign, Payne, who is also minister for foreign affairs, and Australian Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Rushton were grilled over the government’s response to historical rape allegations that have intensified scrutiny of the treatment of women in Australian politics.
Photo: Reuters
Three female employees of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party of Australia last month said that they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and last year. One of the alleged victims has lodged a complaint with police.
Australian Attorney General Christian Porter last week identified himself as the subject of a separate historical rape allegation, declared his innocence and strongly denied the claim.
“We have all been shocked by the distressing revelations and allegations in recent weeks that particularly relate to the treatment of women in my workplace, in the Australian parliament,” Payne said in her International Women’s Day speech.
She later told reporters that the events had driven “a very broad national discussion about the treatment of women.”
“Everywhere I have been in the last week or so outside Canberra, in regional New South Wales, in Sydney itself, Western Sydney where I live and where I work, for many people these have been the subject of discussion,” she said.
The Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner is to conduct an independent inquiry into the workplace culture of Australia’s parliament and report its findings by November.
Rushton said that parliament needed to “set an example for the Australian public.”
Morrison is resisting calls for another independent inquiry into the historical allegations against Porter.
Payne yesterday morning told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio that it was a “very vexed” situation, adding “the prime minister has made his position very clear.”
Two Cabinet ministers have taken leave amid the controversy.
Porter has gone on leave to improve his mental health. Australian Minister of Defence Linda Reynolds has extended her medical leave.
Reynolds first took leave on Feb. 24 for a pre-existing heart problem in the wake of revelations a young female staff member had allegedly been raped on the couch in the defence minister’s office in 2019.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments