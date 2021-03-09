Canberra focus of Women’s Day

PARLIAMENT UNDER SCRUTINY: Three female employees of the PM’s Liberal Party of Australia say that they were raped by the same man in 2019 and last year

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia launched a A$19 million (US$14.6 million) campaign on International Women’s Day urging people to “unmute,” or speak up, when they witness disrespect against women, as its parliament is under scrutiny over sexual assault allegations.

Australian Minister for Women Marise Payne said in a statement yesterday that Australia had made progress toward gender equality, but that “challenges remain” in the home and workplace.

In launching the campaign, Payne, who is also minister for foreign affairs, and Australian Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Rushton were grilled over the government’s response to historical rape allegations that have intensified scrutiny of the treatment of women in Australian politics.

People yesterday take part in a rally for International Women’s Day in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters

Three female employees of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party of Australia last month said that they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and last year. One of the alleged victims has lodged a complaint with police.

Australian Attorney General Christian Porter last week identified himself as the subject of a separate historical rape allegation, declared his innocence and strongly denied the claim.

“We have all been shocked by the distressing revelations and allegations in recent weeks that particularly relate to the treatment of women in my workplace, in the Australian parliament,” Payne said in her International Women’s Day speech.

She later told reporters that the events had driven “a very broad national discussion about the treatment of women.”

“Everywhere I have been in the last week or so outside Canberra, in regional New South Wales, in Sydney itself, Western Sydney where I live and where I work, for many people these have been the subject of discussion,” she said.

The Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner is to conduct an independent inquiry into the workplace culture of Australia’s parliament and report its findings by November.

Rushton said that parliament needed to “set an example for the Australian public.”

Morrison is resisting calls for another independent inquiry into the historical allegations against Porter.

Payne yesterday morning told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio that it was a “very vexed” situation, adding “the prime minister has made his position very clear.”

Two Cabinet ministers have taken leave amid the controversy.

Porter has gone on leave to improve his mental health. Australian Minister of Defence Linda Reynolds has extended her medical leave.

Reynolds first took leave on Feb. 24 for a pre-existing heart problem in the wake of revelations a young female staff member had allegedly been raped on the couch in the defence minister’s office in 2019.