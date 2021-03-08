Thousands of anti-coup demonstrators yesterday hit the streets in Myanmar as the junta regime continued its crackdown, amid overnight raids in parts of Yangon that targeted officials from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the Feb. 1 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power and triggered a mass uprising opposing the military junta regime.
The UN rights office said that it has verified at least 54 deaths since the coup and more than 1,700 people have been detained.
Photo: AP
The only reports of serious injuries yesterday were a 19-year-old man shot in the jaw and a woman hit by rubber bullets in Bagan, the UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its ancient Buddhist temples.
“One woman was shot with a rubber bullet in her left leg,” a rescue team member said, requesting anonymity.
Security forces opened fire near the ancient city at around 9am.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“There was one [19-year-old] man who was shot through the jaw and neck in Bagan,” said Ko Ko, a member of the Bagan rescue team.
There was protest activity in at least seven townships across Yangon and in five other cities and regional towns, Facebook live feeds showed.
There was a big turnout in Mandalay — Myanmar’s second-biggest city — as demonstrators chanted: “Don’t serve the military, get out, get out,” while sitting under umbrellas with signs reading: “Free our elected leaders.”
That city lost another life on Saturday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which reported that 21-year-old Ko Naing Min Ko had died after being shot in the leg and beaten by security forces the previous day.
The monitoring group also said that people connected to the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party were responsible for two deaths on Saturday morning in the Magway region — a 17-year-old and a National League for Democracy (NLD) party official.
The NLD said that some officials were arrested in overnight police operations.
“It’s true that in some townships NLD officials were arrested, but we do not know exactly how many persons were taken or arrested,” party official Soe Win said.
NLD Legislator Sithu Maung wrore on Facebook that security forces last night were searching for the party’s information officer, U Maung Maung, but could not find him.
“U Maung Maung’s brother was beaten by police and soldiers, and his body was held in an upside-down position while he was tortured because there was no one to arrest,” Sithu Maung said.
State-run media yesterday told ousted lawmakers involved in a group called the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw — which is claiming to be the legitimate elected government — that they are committing “high treason” and could be sentenced to death or 22 years in jail.
The junta has declared group members persona non grata and says those who communicate with them could face seven years prison.
Meanwhile, 85 Burmese citizens are at the border with India waiting to join 48 others who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.
Indian media reports said those who have crossed the border include local officials and eight police who refused to follow military orders.
Myanmar has sent a letter, seen by Agence France-Presse, asking for the police to be quickly sent back.
Burmese authorities on Saturday said that they had exhumed the body of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, who has become an icon of the protest movement after she was shot in Mandalay on Wednesday wearing a T-shirt that read “Everything will be OK.”
State-run MRTV said a surgical investigation showed she could not have been killed by police because the wrong sort of projectile was found in her head and she had been shot from behind, whereas police were in front.
Photographs on the day showed her head turned away from security forces moments before she was killed. Opponents of the coup accused authorities of an attempted cover-up.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many