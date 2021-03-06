NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday warned that Europe’s defense depends on close transatlantic bonds and not on a quest for the continent’s strategic autonomy.
Most EU member states are also NATO members and their citizens’ safety relies on an alliance that far outspends their own capitals on security, Stoltenberg said.
In an interview after an address at the College of Europe in Belgium, Stoltenberg said that he welcomed Brussels’ efforts to boost spending and streamline its defense industry.
However, he was dubious about calls for the continent to develop “strategic autonomy” of the kind championed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The EU does not have an army of its own, but the European Commission is seeking what it calls a more “geopolitical role,” with its own foreign and defense industry policy.
Fellow Brussels-based institution NATO, by contrast, bills itself as the most successful military alliance in the world — in large part thanks to US military spending.
“I support EU efforts on defense, because more defense spending, new military capabilities and addressing the fragmentation of the European defense industry — all of that will be good for European security, for transatlantic security, for all of us,” he told reporters.
“So all these efforts — as long as they complement NATO — we welcome them, but the EU cannot defend Europe,” he said.
“More than 90 percent of the people in the European Union, they live in a NATO country, but only 20 percent of NATO’s defense spending comes from NATO EU members,” Stoltenberg said.
Transatlantic ties frayed under former US president Donald Trump, who accused the European allies of not pulling their weight.
Macron in turn accused NATO of failing to adapt to Europe’s security priorities, branding its strategy as “brain dead.”
There have also been tensions between European capitals and NATO ally Turkey, which is accused of breaking a UN arms embargo on Libya and entering Greek waters in a search for gas reserves.
During this period Britain, a major NATO member, left the EU, further tipping the balance of spending between EU and non-EU allies in the latter’s favor.
This has fueled calls from some in Europe for the continent to chart its own strategic course.
“I am a defender of European sovereignty, of strategic autonomy, not because I’m against NATO or because I doubt our American friends, but because I am lucid on the state of the world, Macron told the Financial Times last month. “Nobody can tell me that today’s NATO is a structure that, in its foundations, is still pertinent. It was founded to face down the Warsaw Pact. There is no more a Warsaw Pact.”
The Warsaw Pact was signed in 1955 to form a Soviet bloc counterpart to NATO, which was created six years earlier.
However, Stoltenberg said that NATO still faces many other foes.
He cited Russia’s encroachment on its neighbors, international terrorism, cyberattacks, the security impacts of climate change and the need to maintain an advantage over rising China.
Stoltenberg, the 61-year-old former prime minister of non-EU NATO member Norway, prefers the term “strategic solidarity” to “strategic autonomy.”
“I don’t believe in Europe alone. I don’t believe in North America alone. I believe in North America and Europe together in strategic solidarity in NATO, because I don’t believe that any country or any continent alone can manage the security challenges we face today,” he said.
In geographic terms, the EU’s flanks are defended in the north Atlantic from Russian encroachment by non-EU members the US, Canada and the UK, he said.
In the southeast, non-EU member Turkey sits on the borders with Syria and Iraq and is “extremely important in the fight against Daesh [the Islamic State group], international terrorism,” he said.
US President Joe Biden, expected to attend a NATO alliance leaders’ summit this year, is seen as wanting to keep pushing European members to meet their defense spending commitments — as Trump did.
However, “most importantly, this is about politics,” Stoltenberg said. “Because any attempt to weaken the link, to divide Europe and North America, will not only weaken NATO, it will divide Europe.”
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,