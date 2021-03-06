Tsunami warnings were yesterday lifted across several South Pacific islands allowing tens of thousand of evacuees to return home, as the risk from a series of powerful earthquakes appeared to ease.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.3, 7.4 and 8.1 struck near New Zealand’s remote Kermadec Islands in quick succession early on that day, followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks and a slew of tsunami warnings across the Pacific.
Thousands headed for high ground as waves of up to 3m had been predicted in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, with states and territories from New Zealand to Peru, Russia and Antarctica also put on high alert.
Photo: AP
In New Zealand, authorities said that the entire town of Opotiki, with a population of about 4,000, had been emptied out.
Six hours drive up the coast, Keith Wooderson said that he sought refuge in the hills outside town. “There were queues and queues of cars as far as the eye could see. We didn’t even get out of our van, we just waited for the all clear,” he said. “There was no panic, it was all pretty orderly.”
In the end, the largest surges of 1m were reported in New Caledonia’s Loyalty Islands, and eyewitnesses in Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, saw only a few outsized waves slosh against the seafront, soaking the pavement promenade.
There were no reports of major damage and the only immediate impact to human health appeared to be mild dehydration among commuters stuck for hours in heavy traffic on the French island of Tahiti.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the threat had not completely ended — South and Central America could still see modest tsunami waves arriving from 1:30pm — but many warnings from local authorities were lifted.
Authorities in Australia, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand and Vanuatu were among those rescinding or downgrading their initial warnings.
The sense of relief stood in stark contrast to early fears, when sirens rang out, seaside schools were evacuated and some parents were told to move to high ground immediately, without trying to collect their children — for fear that traffic would block emergency routes and leave many of them vulnerable or stranded.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed relief after evacuation orders for a swathe of coastal communities had been lifted.
“It’s hard not to feel like our country is having a run of bad luck, when you have an earthquake, a tsunami alert and a pandemic to contend with all in one day,” she said.
Fiona Rudsdale, who runs the Whangarei Central Holiday Park on New Zealand’s North Island, slept though the initial earthquake, but was woken by tsunami warning sirens.
She immediately began organizing the evacuation of about 30 guests from the caravan park to a nearby hilltop.
“We took them up to the top of Morningside Park. You can look down on the town from there,” Rudsdale said. “We put on some food and drink. It all went pretty smoothly. You’ve still got a couple of idiots in town driving around, but mostly everyone’s behaving themselves and doing what they’re told.”
In other areas, some hardy or foolish residents were seen braving the ocean for a swim or surf.
New Zealand Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan said that coastal communities responded to the warnings.
“Very swiftly, people pulled themselves together, got their backpacks, got into cars and congregated either inland or up high, and are now watching it unfold,” she said.
The local coastguard ordered hundreds of boats still on the ocean to deeper waters as a precaution.
The largest of the quakes struck abouit 1,000km off New Zealand’s coast at 8:28am, the US Geological Survey said.
It was preceded by two seismic jolts that were also enormously powerful, in an unusually strong cluster even for the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where the Pacific Plate collides with several other tectonic plates.
“On average, a magnitude 8 or larger earthquake only occurs once a year anywhere in the world, so this is a significant earthquake and at a depth and magnitude to potentially generate a tsunami,” said Adam Pascale, a seismology researcher at ESS Earth Sciences.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,