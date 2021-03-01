Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, still the Catholic pontiff, without returning to spend his final days in his native Argentina, according to a new book titled The Health of Popes.
In an interview granted to Argentine journalist and physician Nelson Castro at the Vatican in February 2019, the pope said he thinks about death, but does not fear it.
Extracts from the book were published on Saturday in Argentine daily La Nacion.
Photo: AFP / Vatican Media
Asked how he sees his final days, Francis, who is 84, responded: “I will be pope, either active or emeritus, and in Rome. I will not return to Argentina.”
Francis has had to cancel some events in the past few months due to a painful problem with sciatica, but is not known to suffer any other major ailments.
The Vatican has always been reticent about a pope’s health.
According to the book, “this is the first time that a pope has discussed his health with the transparency afforded by Francis.”
The pontiff, formerly the archbishop of Buenos Aires, said he does not miss his native Argentina, where he was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants.
“No, I do not miss it. I lived there for 76 years. What pains me are its problems” — an allusion to the economic crisis shaking the South American country.
The pontiff said he had sought help for anxiety back when he had to sneak people out of the country to save their lives during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.
“Imagine what it was like to take a person hidden in a car — only covered by a blanket — and pass three military checkpoints... The tension it generated was enormous,” Francis said.
“I had to deal with situations that I did not know how to deal with,” the pontiff said.
Asked if he saw a therapist, the pope said: “No, she was a psychiatrist. And over the course of those six months, she helped me find my way of dealing with the fears of that era.”
The pope has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Beyond his age, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics is considered to be high risk: In 1957, aged 21, he suffered from acute pleurisy and had part of his right lung removed.
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another
The Paris prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that French actor Gerard Depardieu was in December last year charged with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped. Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on Dec. 16 last year, the office said. The prosecutor’s office addressed the charges after the case was leaked to the media. Media reports have said that the charges relate to allegations made by an actress in her 20s that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but